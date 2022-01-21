Fans believe it’s a clip from Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, so she posts a sneak peek at a Hulu show.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN shared a sneak peek of her family’s upcoming Hulu show, with fans speculating that the clip was of her engagement to Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been preparing for her wedding to Blink-182’s rocker.

Kourtney, 42, shared a corner of her computer screen while watching a preview clip for the new Kardashians Hulu show on her Instagram stories on Wednesday.

Fans could see sand-marked footsteps and a black jacket in the photo.

The words “Property of Hulu” appeared on the screen, and the reality star added her own caption with camera and eye emojis, as well as tagging the account @kardashianshulu.

Many speculated that the footage was taken at Kourtney’s lavish engagement to Travis Barker after one follower reshared the story post on Reddit.

“I saw on Instagram that this clip she’s watching is from her engagement! the sand is where she was proposed to, and you can kinda see them on the right corner,” one person wrote.

“Wow, that’s some impressive detective work! You’re absolutely correct,” said a second.

“Yooo, this is definitely a scene from the engagement!!!” said a third.

The 46-year-old drummer proposed to the TV personality in a romantic moment on a Californian beachside surrounded by roses and their families in October.

Fans noticed a hint that the special proposal was filmed for the upcoming series at the time.

Kourtney happily accepted Travis’ proposal and jumped into his arms for a big kiss after he proposed and presented her with the engagement ring.

They dined with their families, including Kris Jenner, the Kardashian matriarch, Khloe Kardashian, and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, following the romantic gesture.

Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant, shared a photo of the dinner table, which was decorated with the same roses as the beachside proposal.

Her photograph captured the evening’s Italian three-course menu, which included antipasti and a pasta main course.

However, one photo of Kris revealed a camera crew behind her, implying that the romantic evening would be featured on the Kardashians’ upcoming television show.

Kris sat at the head of the table, looking fierce in sunglasses, with a boom mic hung over her head, as captured by the family’s publicist, Simon Huck.

In some of the family’s social media posts, a cameraman was also visible filming.

The couple’s engagement party will be featured on the Hulu show, which is set to premiere later this year.

Following the conclusion of the previous series, a new one began.

