Fans believe John Mulaney’s ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler shared her breakup playlist after their divorce was finalized.

The music of heartbreak.

After her divorce from John Mulaney was finalized, fans believe Anna Marie Tendler made her breakup playlist public — and it’s a powerful one.

Users on Spotify discovered a mix called “Rooms In the First House,” which is also the name of one of the 36-year-old’s recent artworks.

AMT is listed as the creator of the 95-track playlist. As the arrangement gained traction, Tendler explained the inspiration behind it.

“People are referring to this as a breakup playlist, but it isn’t!” she wrote on Tuesday, January 11, in an Instagram Story, confirming she was the one behind the music.

“It’s just a collection of all my favorite songs, many of which have influenced my work this year.”

… I hope you enjoy it.”

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus are all featured on the extensive playlist, and the Spotify account is following them.

Billie Eilish, Fiona Apple, Mitski, Bon Iver, Kacey Musgraves, and Fleetwood Mac are among the artists featured on the nearly six-hour playlist.

After four years of dating, Tendler and Mulaney, 39, married in July 2014.

Following the comedian’s relapse in his drug and alcohol addiction, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome had called it quits in May 2021.

(In December 2020, he voluntarily entered a 60-day treatment facility.)

Following the couple’s split, a spokesperson for the Chicago native told Us, “John will have no further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” the make-up artist said at the time in a statement.

As he continues his recovery, I wish him strength and success.”

The couple’s divorce proceedings were finalized in New York City on Thursday, January 6, according to Us.

Five months ago, the former Saturday Night Live writer filed the paperwork to end his marriage.

Tendler wrote a candid Instagram caption before the settlement about her tumultuous year.

“Melancholy is often amplified by circumstance, and the circumstances of my year have been harsh and punishing,” she wrote on New Year’s Eve.

“I keep thinking to myself, ‘When will I feel?’

