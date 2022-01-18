Fans believe Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi will guest star on a podcast episode, so they’re hooking up.

In the midst of rekindling rumors, KAILYN Lowry revealed that her ex-husband Javi Marroquin will be a guest on her podcast.

Despite their rocky past, the Teen Mom 2 star has been spotted shopping, kayaking, and taking road trips with her ex.

Kailyn, 29, held a Qandamp;A session with her followers on Instagram on Monday.

“Did Javi play football when he was younger?” one fan inquired, and the reality star turned the camera to reveal that she and her baby daddy were in the same car.

As he drove the car with Kail in the passenger seat, the reality star dad was dressed entirely in blue to support their son Lincoln’s team.

“I graduated from high school.

He chanted, “I played on the Lee High Valley Cardinals baby, let’s go! Number three!”

“Also, please have him on one of the podcasts again!” the same fan wrote in a second message.

“So actually Javi is going to record with us on Wednesday for this coming Thursday’s episode of Coffee Convos podcast and we’re gonna do the recap of the Teen Mom Family Reunion,” Kailyn said after returning to the video.

The MTV star and her ex-husband have been spending more time together on various outings recently, sparking reconciliation rumors.

Javi had “spotted her (dollar)200 at Target” after she forgot her debit card at home, the mother of four revealed over the weekend.

She showed her receipt to the camera on TikTok on Saturday and said, “Javi spotted me.”

Kailyn revealed her purchases, which included a black makeup bag with matching brush bag, a hair crimping iron, and water bottles.

Kailyn continued to show off more of her purchases, which included athleisure wear and snacks for her four sons, while Javi, 28, cracked jokes in the background.

Kailyn’s ex then took the stage to reveal what he spent (dollar)7.38 on at Target.

Fans were told that the father of two only bought Dove soap, mouthwash, and toothpaste.

Javi ended the video by requesting payment via Venmo from his ex-wife.

From 2012 to 2017, the couple was married, and they have an eight-year-old son named Lincoln.

Kailyn is also the mother of Isaac, 12, and Lux, four, with ex Jo Rivera, and Creed, one, with ex Chris Lopez.

The podcast host revealed she had reunited with Javi the day before her Target haul video, as they cheered on Lincoln and his soccer team.

The TV personality posted a video of the group walking together in a park, as well as an Instagram photo with…

