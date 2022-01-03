Fans believe Khloe Kardashian overlooked two major red flags with Tristan Thompson years before the love child scandal.

Khloe Kardashian’s fans believe she missed two major red flags with Tristan Thompson years before the love child scandal.

Khloe Kardashian’s fans believe she missed two major red flags in her relationship with Tristan Thompson years before his love scandal.

For years, the former couple dated on and off before calling it quits in June.

Tristan, 30, was bad news from the start, according to one Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan who recently took to Reddit to point out a major sign.

“I was just thinking how weird it is that she at 32 was trying to have a serious relationship with a 25 year old NBA player with a baby otw,” the Reddit user wrote after noting they recently watched the KUWTK episode in which Khloe, 37, introduced Tristan.

Early on in his relationship with Khloe, Tristan was expecting his now-five-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

Most 25-year-old men are “barely ready to commit,” according to the Kardashian fan, who added, “If the baby otw wasnt enough of a wake up call then his age def shoulda been.”

“He definitely appeared to be a nice guy with a nice family when he first appeared on the show, but in addition to the obvious red flags, i didnt see a huge connection between the two,” they wrote.

“Remember Khloe’s relationship with Lamar? He was clearly a terrible husband, but you couldn’t deny the love and chemistry.”

From 2009 to 2016, Khloe married ex-husband Lamar Odom, 42.

“I think Khloe was just desperate for a baby and rushed to do so with Tristan,” the fan concluded.

“Tristan’s age aside, there were still too many red flags that Khloe ignored,” another Reddit user agreed.

“Right on,” someone else added.

They have ZERO chemistry, which is my issue with them.”

Tristan allegedly welcomed his third child in late 2021, months after Khloe and Tristan ended their relationship.

While still married to Khloe, with whom he has a three-year-old daughter True, the NBA player is said to have had an affair with Maralee Nichols.

Since the birth of their child, Tristan and Maralee have been embroiled in a bitter paternity battle, with Tristan attempting to abdicate his child support obligations.

He also claimed that his alleged baby mama had herpes.

Maralee, on the other hand, refuted the claim and went on to publicly defend herself against the rumors.

“Many inaccurate and false stories about me have been circulated over the last couple of weeks,” she told E! News.

I have never released any information, and I have never directed anyone else to release any information…

