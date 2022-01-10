Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian dropped two major ‘clues’ that she’s ’16 weeks pregnant’ with Travis Barker’s baby.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian dropped two major ‘hints’ that she’s ’16 weeks pregnant’ with Travis Barker’s child.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian has dropped two major “clues” that she’s “16 weeks pregnant” with Travis Barker’s baby.

On Sunday, the KUWTK star was seen wearing a sequin avocado-shaped purse on her Instagram Stories, prompting one user to point out that a baby at 16 weeks is the size of the fruit.

JordynWoodKnow, a TikTok user, pointed out how Kourtney displayed the purse in front of her fireplace before showing it off again.

She also mentioned that Kourtney had posed in a SKIMS bodysuit with both hands on her stomach just hours before, as if hinting that she might be pregnant.

The user also mentioned that Kourtney posted a bikini throwback on her Instagram feed last week, which she claimed was a sign of pregnancy in the “Kardashian world.”

On Sunday night, Kourtney added to the rumors by paying a birthday tribute to her friend.

The reality star shared a throwback photo of herself in a black swimsuit, holding two breast pumps to her chest.

The E! star, 42, has been the subject of weeks of speculation that she is expecting a child with fiancee Travis Barker.

Last month, she sparked baby rumors when she showed off a kitchen closet stuffed with her massive junk food collection.

She walked through the large closet in her (dollar)8.5 million home, displaying a variety of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

She also shared photos of a strange snack made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

She’d previously consumed a martini made entirely of water, so this wasn’t the first time she’d made unusual food choices.

To flavor her non-alcoholic beverage, the Poosh founder held a coup glass filled with small white flowers.

Kourtney also ate sushi without fish this summer, opting for a vegetarian roll with avocado.

She wrote, “I haven’t eaten meat or fish in 7 months and I feel amazing.”

On several occasions, the actress has worn baggy clothing, and on a recent Disney trip, she wore baggy pink pants to hide her stomach.

Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, are Kourtney’s children from her first marriage to Scott Disick.