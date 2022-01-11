Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian has dropped another ‘hint’ that she is ’16 weeks pregnant’ with Travis Barker’s baby.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian has dropped yet another ‘hint,’ this time that she is ’16 weeks pregnant’ with Travis Barker’s child.

KOURTNEY Kardashian appears to have dropped yet another “hint” that she may be “16 weeks pregnant” with Travis Barker’s child.

Kourtney Kardashian kept sharing photos of a sequin avocado purse she had received earlier this week, according to a TikTok user.

At 16 weeks, a baby is the size of an avocado, according to the fan JordynWoodKnow.

And on Monday, Kourtney fueled pregnancy rumors by flaunting the bag on her Instagram Stories for the second time.

In a photo taken by nail artist Lisa Kon, the KUWTK star held onto the accessory while flaunting her nude manicure.

Kourtney added fuel to the fire by paying tribute to her friend on her birthday earlier this week.

In a throwback photo, the reality star is seen wearing a black swimsuit and holding two breast pumps to her chest.

Kourtney had posed in a SKIMS bodysuit with both hands on her stomach just hours before, as if she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, she raised eyebrows last month when she showed off her kitchen closet, which was stuffed to the brim with her enormous junk food collection.

She walked through her (dollar)8.5 million home’s large pantry, displaying a variety of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

She also posted photos of a strange snack made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

She had previously consumed a martini made entirely of water.

To flavor her non-alcoholic beverage, the Poosh founder held a coup glass filled with small white flowers.

Kourtney also ate sushi without fish this summer, opting for a vegetarian roll with avocado instead.

She wrote about her dinner choice, saying, “I haven’t eaten meat or fish in 7 months and I feel amazing.”

On several occasions, the actress has worn baggy clothing, and on a recent Disney trip, she wore baggy pink pants to hide her stomach.

Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, are Kourtney’s children with Scott Disick.

