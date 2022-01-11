Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is dropping pregnancy hints by eating cheesy pasta, fried olives, and ice cream.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is dropping pregnancy ‘clues’ by eating cheesy pasta, fried olives, and ice cream.

KOURTNEY Kardashian dined on cheesy pasta, fried olives, and ice cream as fans speculate that she is expecting her fourth child.

With one very specific clue over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sparked rumors that she’d reached 16 weeks.

On Monday night, Kourtney, 42, shared a photo of her lavish dinner spread on Instagram.

As she went all-in on the carb-loaded meal, the reality star filmed a cheesy pasta dish, crispy fried olives, and a vanilla ice cream and brownie sundae.

As she gushed “mmmmm” over the hearty meal, the TV personality tagged the restaurant Crossroads Kitchen.

Kourtney’s feast came on the heels of reports that she and rocker Travis Barker are expecting their fourth child.

Fans have been hoping for a new baby since the couple announced their engagement in October, but since they became official in February, fans have been hoping for a new baby.

The TV star’s fans noticed one very specific clue over the weekend, which they believe indicates how far along she is.

On Sunday, Kourtney shared a sequin avocado-shaped purse on her Instagram Stories, prompting one fan to point out that a 16-week-old baby is the size of the fruit.

Kourtney displayed the purse in front of her fireplace before showing it off again, according to a TikTok user with the handle JordynWoodKnow.

She also mentioned that Kourtney had posed in a SKIMS bodysuit with both hands on her stomach just hours before, as if she was pregnant.

The user also mentioned that Kourtney posted a bikini throwback on her Instagram feed last week, which she claimed was a sign that she was expecting in the “Kardashian world.”

On Sunday night, Kourtney added to the rumors by paying a birthday tribute to her friend.

The reality star shared a throwback photo of herself in a black swimsuit, holding two breast pumps to her chest.

The mother of three has been the subject of weeks of speculation that she is expecting a child with her fiancé Travis Barker.

Last month, she sparked pregnancy rumors when she showed off a kitchen pantry stuffed with a massive junk food collection.

She walked through the large closet in her (dollar)8.5 million home, displaying a variety of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

She also posted photos of a strange meal she made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

She’d previously consumed a martini made entirely of water.

The founder of Poosh was holding a coup glass…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.