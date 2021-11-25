Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is expecting his child and that she is skiing with her three children and fiance Travis Barker.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with his child and goes skiing with her three children and fiance Travis Barker.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN went skiing with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and her fiance Travis Barker.

The 42-year-old KUWTK star shared adorable photos of her family having fun on the slopes during the day and having cozy nights in at night.

In the first photo, Kourtney is dressed for the cold in a textured oversized jacket, beanie, leggings, and combat boots, with a deadpan expression for the camera.

In other photos, the Poosh founder captured her children skiing and riding snowmobiles while dressed in ski suits.

Kourtney and Travis finished their snowsports with a festive night in in front of a giant lit-up Christmas tree, where they sipped hot chocolate with marshmallows.

“I love the snow (you can’t tell in the first pic),” Kourtney captioned the adorable photos, mocking her sulky pout.

Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, are the reality star’s three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick, 38.

Kourtney and Travis’ latest vacation comes just days after they flew to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their entire family to celebrate Travis’ 46th birthday.

During their idyllic getaway, they enjoyed horseback riding, beach days, Christmas movie nights, and a mariachi band performance.

Travis’ birthday was celebrated with photos of the two kissing and laughing together, which the E! star shared on Instagram.

“I f**king love you more than anything,” Kourtney captioned the pic.

Everything is my favorite.

My baby, have a wonderful birthday!”

In recent months, Kourtney and Travis have sparked pregnancy rumors, which have only grown since their engagement announcement in October.

On social media, internet sleuths discovered several possible clues, including engraved hand cuffs with the words “Spring summer 2022,” which some speculated could be a due date.

Travis appeared to be rubbing her stomach as she handed him a drink at Kris Jenner’s birthday party.

After Khloe Kardashian shared the video on her Instagram Story, fans began to speculate.

“Prego vibes,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Passionate.”

They’re fantastic.”

Caitlyn Jenner, Kourtney’s stepmother, sparked rumors that Kourtney was expecting her fourth child with the rocker last week.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain, the 71-year-old revealed how many grandchildren the Kardashian family has.

When asked about her and her husband’s relationship, the TV star mentioned her grandchildren.

There were reportedly “two in the oven,” according to the reality star.

“I told all the kids,” Caitlyn explained.

My goal is to have 30 grandchildren.

That’s a lovely round figure.”

Kylie Jenner, who is 24 years old, is expecting her first child…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.