Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant after she shares a steamy story about’reconnecting in the bedroom.’

In the wake of rumors that she’s pregnant with Travis Barker’s child, KOURTNEY Kardashian offered advice on how to “reignite passion with your partner.”

Since she married Travis, 46, last February, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been open about her sex life.

Kourtney, 42, posted a message about “the bedroom” on the Poosh official Instagram page.

She captioned a sultry photo of a woman hugging a man while holding a flower, “Are you feeling disconnected in the bedroom?”

“Sexpert @cherylfagan offers advice on how to reconnect in the bedroom (and) reignite passion with your partner.”

For more information, visit the link in our bio.”

Kourtney and her future husband have been very open about their PDA and sexcapades, so the message came as a bit of a shock.

The reality star continued to boast about her intimacy with the Blink-182 rocker while encouraging fans to buy an expensive pair of vibrating underwear earlier this week.

The TV star appeared on Poosh to show off some of her favorite sex items, including the pricey underwear.

The Panty Vibrator was listed on the site as one of the company’s “best mini vibrators to add to your collection,” according to the model.

The (dollar)151 black laced thong is marketed as a toy that “gives your partner complete control.”

The panties are controlled by a remote control and can be triggered by music playing in the vicinity.

Kourtney used the official Poosh Instagram earlier this month to promote her “favorite mini sex toys” for the new year.

“Start the year off with a big O,” the reality star wrote alongside a sexy photo of a woman in black lingerie holding a pink rose.

“For the new year, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite mini vibrators that pack a punch to help you improve your solo and partner play.”

“Add to your collection as soon as possible by visiting the link in our bio,” the message concluded.

Finger vibrators, toys that double as jewelry, hands-free fun, oral gadgets, and suction devices were among Kourtney’s unique toys.

After months of boasting about her intense sex life with her fiancé Travis, the mother-of-three made the racy suggestion.

The E! star boasted about having “daily orgasms” with her soon-to-be husband in December.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a risqué photo of herself lying in bed wearing only white lace underwear on her Instagram stories.

In the photo, her bare buttocks were on full display, promoting a Poosh article about “the health benefits of daily orgasms.”

Their willingness to discuss sex has resulted in…

