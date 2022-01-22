Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her fiancé Travis Barker’s child, so she shares throwback bikini photos.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her fiancé Travis Barker’s child, so she posts throwback bikini photos.

Fans believe KOURTNEY Kardashian is expecting a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker after seeing her in skimpy bikinis in a series of throwback photos.

When the openly affectionate couple started dating in February, speculation began.

Kourtney’s stunning figure, which she flaunted in photos from a previous trip to Portofino, Italy, drew a lot of attention.

The 42-year-old shared photos from her summer trip to the romantic city with her rocker beau.

Kourtney showed off her curves in a sexy cut-out brown swimsuit in a couple of photos taken in their resort’s bathroom mirror.

From the window in the background, the photos captured the couple’s amazing ocean views during their stay.

The lovebirds relax in the room with a glass of wine while wearing their sunbathing outfits in another shot.

Kourtney posed in front of the mirror in a tiny green bikini, revealing her toned body, while her soon-to-be husband-to-be was shirtless, his back to the camera, filling up their glasses.

They were able to venture outside to tour the grounds, with the TV star snapping photos of their stroll through town.

A few photos showed boats on the water, while others showed the lovely greenery that surrounded their waterfront retreat.

Others admired the couple’s two drink glasses as they sipped wine and cocktails with their meals.

“Portofino, Italy August 2021,” Kourtney captioned the photo.

The throwback comes as fans believe Kourtney and Travis, 46, are expecting their first child together.

Despite the rumors, Kourtney has continued to flaunt her trim figure, sharing a video of herself jumping rope in a beautiful mountainous setting earlier this week.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum flaunted her toned physique in bright orange bicycle shorts and a black sports bra.

However, she turned her back to the camera to hide her pregnant belly, teasing those who think a baby is on the way.

Kourtney completed her ensemble by jumping rope to soothing music while wearing black sneakers and her hair in a pony.

“My jump rope routine,” the TV personality captioned her video, with a link to a Poosh article describing the workout.

In a new Instagram photo posted on Wednesday, she posed in nothing but a zebra-print robe, leaving fans guessing.

While getting her hair and makeup done, she rocked the look with seemingly nothing underneath.

Fans have been closely monitoring her social media posts for clues, as they seem to want the news that the couple is expanding their blended family to be true.

The E! star was recently…

