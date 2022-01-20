Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her fourth child, so she jump ropes in just a bra and spandex short shorts.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her fourth child, so she jump ropes in only a bra and spandex short shorts.

Despite speculation that she is pregnant with her fiancé Travis Barker, KOURTNEY Kardashian kept up her fitness routine with a jump rope session.

With a series of diet changes and baggy clothing, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has sparked fan suspicion.

Kourtney, 42, shared a video of herself jumping rope in a beautiful mountainous location on her Instagram stories on Wednesday.

The reality star flaunted her toned physique in bright orange bicycle shorts and a black sports bra.

Her back was turned to the camera, however, to conceal her growing belly, as many people believe she is expecting a baby.

Kourtney completed her ensemble with black sneakers and a ponytail while jumping rope to soothing music.

“My jump rope routine,” the TV personality captioned her video, along with a link to a Poosh article that explains the workout.

The mother of three’s announcement came after months of speculation that she and her soon-to-be husband, Travis, 46, were expecting a child.

Despite the rumors, Kourtney has continued to flaunt her slim figure, and in a new Instagram photo earlier this week, she posed in JUST a zebra-print robe.

As she got her hair and makeup done on Wednesday, the reality star rocked the look with seemingly nothing underneath.

Kourtney captioned the photo with a link to a POOSH article about dewy skin.

As she stared at the camera, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s svelte figure was on full display, and her jawline appeared chiseled.

The E! star attended her niece Chicago and Stormi’s birthday party over the weekend, where she made yet another hint about a fourth child.

She was spotted smelling cotton candy and colorful heart-shaped candies on her Instagram Story.

Because she was wearing a large winter jacket, her stomach was completely hidden.

Kourtney kept sharing photos of a sequin avocado purse she had received earlier this month, according to one TikTok user.

At 16 weeks, a baby is the size of an avocado, according to JordynWoodKnow, a fan.

Kourtney then added fuel to the fire by flaunting the bag on her Instagram Stories on Monday.

Only a few days prior, Kourtney fueled pregnancy rumors by paying tribute to a friend’s birthday.

The reality star shared a throwback photo of herself wearing a black swimsuit and holding two breast pumps to her chest.

Kourtney had posed in a SKIMS bodysuit with both hands on her stomach just hours before, as if hinting that she…

