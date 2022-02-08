Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her fourth child, so she wears a (dollar)1.6K Givenchy bustier dress that covers her stomach.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her fourth child, so she covered her stomach in a (dollar)1.6K Givenchy bustier dress.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN wore a skintight (dollar)1,600 Givenchy bustier dress to hide her stomach as fans speculated that she is expecting her fourth child with fiance Travis Barker.

In the latest Hulu trailer for The Kardashians, Kourtney, 42, got all glammed up.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had her hands on her hips and her long black hair was blowing in the wind.

As she posed for the camera, the reality star had a smoldering look on her face.

The bustier popped out her boobs, and she appeared to be squeezing her stomach.

According to a Kardashian fan page on Instagram, Givenchy’s “off-white satin ribbon” dress costs around (dollar)1,700.

Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, are Kourtney’s children with her ex-husband Scott Disick, 38.

Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, are the Blink-182 drummer’s own children, whom he shares with his ex, Shanna Moakler, 46.

The KUWTK star has been the subject of numerous rumors that she and her fiance Travis, 46, are expecting a child. Travis proposed to her in October of 2021.

The E! actress recently shared a sultry new bikini selfie on her Instagram stories.

Kourtney wore a black string bathing suit while lounging on a beach chair.

The TV personality placed her left hand over her tummy to show off her dark tan.

“Why I drink a tablespoon of olive oil every other day,” Kourtney captioned her photo.

In addition, she included a link to her Poosh page.

Fans speculated that this was one of the hints that the Poosh founder was expecting her fourth child.

Fans speculated that the California native’s binge eating could be a sign of a pregnancy craving, so she ditched her diet and indulged in some delicious cupcakes at the end of January.

In a series of Instagram Stories, she showed off her sweet treats, which were all neatly tucked away in their basket.

The six cupcakes were frosted differently, and each small cake was topped with sprinkles.

In a recent Instagram post, Kourtney may have referred to her partner as “Daddy.”

As she sat behind the wheel of a car, the mother of three posted a series of photos to social media.

“Daddy had a Buick and Mama loved to ride,” Kourtney wrote in the caption.

Previously, Kourtney appeared to fuel pregnancy rumors when a TikTok user noticed that she was…

