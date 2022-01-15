Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with rocker Travis Barker’s baby, so her fiancé gives her a huge heart bouquet.

TRAVIS BARKER, KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN’S rocker fiancé, gave her a huge heart bouquet this week amid pregnancy rumors.

The reality star shared the beautiful floral arrangement with her 159 million Instagram followers via her Instagram stories.

Three layers of red and pink roses were neatly arranged into a loving heart shape in this beautiful bouquet.

As she zoomed in to show fans the extravagant gift from her beau, Kourtney captioned the video with a love heart and a rose.

It comes as the 42-year-old has been dogged by rumors and speculation that she and her future husband Travis, 46, are expecting their fourth child.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently added fuel to the fire by revealing that she was “16 weeks” pregnant.

Kourtney Kardashian kept sharing photos of a sequin avocado purse she had received earlier this week, according to a TikTok user.

At 16 weeks, a baby is the size of an avocado, according to JordynWoodKnow, a Twitter user.

Earlier this week, Kourtney added fuel to the fire by paying tribute to her friend on her birthday.

In a throwback photo, the reality star is seen wearing a black swimsuit and holding two breast pumps to her chest.

Kourtney had earlier posed in a SKIMS bodysuit with both hands on her stomach, as if she was pregnant.

Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, are Kourtney’s children from her first marriage to Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler have two teenagers, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

After eight months of dating, Poosh founder Kourtney and her Blink-182 beau announced their engagement in October.

Since then, the couple has been rarely seen apart and frequently posts sweet Instagram photos of their romance.

While fans speculate whether Kourtney is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, 30, Kylie is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The pregnancy was announced in August by the couple, who already have a three-year-old daughter named Stormi.

Kylie’s due date hasn’t been revealed, but a source previously told The Sun that she’ll give birth in early 2022.

