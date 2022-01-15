Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with rocker Travis Scott’s baby, so her fiance gives her a huge heart bouquet.

TRAVIS BARKER, KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN’S rocker fiancé, surprised her with a huge heart bouquet this week amid pregnancy rumors.

The reality star shared the stunning floral arrangement with her 159 million Instagram followers via her Instagram stories.

Three layers of red and pink roses were neatly arranged into a loving heart shape in this stunning bouquet.

Kourtney captioned the video with a love heart and a rose, zooming in to show fans her beau’s lavish gift.

The news comes as the 42-year-old has been dogged by rumors that she and her future husband Travis, 46, are expecting their fourth child.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently added fuel to the fire by revealing that she was “16 weeks” pregnant.

Kourtney kept sharing photos of a sequin avocado purse she had received earlier this week, according to one TikTok user.

At 16 weeks, a baby is the size of an avocado, according to the fan JordynWoodKnow.

Earlier this week, Kourtney added fuel to the fire by paying tribute to her friend on her birthday.

The reality star shared a throwback photo of herself in a black swimsuit, holding two breast pumps to her chest.

Kourtney had posed in a SKIMS bodysuit with both hands on her stomach just hours before, as if she was pregnant.

Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, are already shared by Kourtney and her ex-husband Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler have two teenagers, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

After eight months of dating, Kourtney and her Blink-182 beau announced their engagement in October.

Since then, the couple has been rarely seen apart and frequently posts sweet Instagram photos of their romance.

While fans speculate whether Kourtney is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, 30, Kylie is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, 30.

Stormi, the couple’s three-year-old daughter, was born in August.

Kylie’s due date has not been revealed, but a source previously told The Sun that she is due in early 2022.