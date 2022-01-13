Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby as she flaunts her butt in a white thong bikini.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child, so she flaunts her butt in a white thong bikini.

KOURTNEY Kardashian appears to be responding to pregnancy rumors by posing in a tiny, revealing bikini.

The reality star posted a photo to her Instagram stories of herself kneeling in a pool wearing a string thong bikini.

While the model mom looks seductively at the camera, the 42-year-old’s rear end rises out of the water for all to see.

A link to her magazine, Poosh, is included in the image, as well as a story about “5 arm-toning workouts.”

Kourtney has been dogged by rumors that she is expecting a child with her fiancé Travis Barker.

Some KUWTK fans believe she’s been dropping “hints” that she’s as much as “16 weeks pregnant” already.

Kourtney Kardashian kept sharing photos of a sequin avocado purse she had received earlier this week, according to a TikTok user.

At 16 weeks, a baby is the size of an avocado, according to the fan JordynWoodKnow.

On Monday, the 42-year-old fueled pregnancy rumors by flaunting the bag on her Instagram Stories for the second time.

In a photo taken by nail artist Lisa Kon, the KUWTK star kept hold of the accessory while flaunting her nude manicure.

Earlier this week, Kourtney fueled the rumors by paying tribute to her friend on her birthday.

In a throwback photo, the reality star is seen wearing a black swimsuit and holding two breast pumps to her chest.

Kourtney had posed in a SKIMS bodysuit with both hands on her stomach just hours before, as if she was pregnant.

Kourtney’s family isn’t the only one dealing with pregnancy rumors.

While it’s no secret that Kylie is expecting, some believe her baby has already arrived after her assistant dropped yet another “clue” that the mogul has given birth in secret.

In new Instagram Story posts, Maguire Amundsen may have hinted that Kylie, 24, has already given birth to her second child.

Maguire took a selfie while waiting in line at a Starbucks in an airport earlier this week and shared it on Instagram.

“Waiting in line at Starbucks at the airport is like Russian roulette… will I be able to order before my flight begins boarding? Will my drink be ready? Will I have to abandon ship and leave the drink to some lucky winner??? Stay tuned,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Kylie’s assistant revealed that she was able to get her coffee and raved about Starbucks’ holiday cups on the next slide.

One Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan took to Reddit after Maguire shared the posts, wondering if she was…

