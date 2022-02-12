Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby, so she abandons her diet and eats pizza.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child, so she abandons her diet and consumes pizza.

On Friday night, KOURTNEY Kardashian ate a massive, topping-loaded pizza and shared a photo of the delectable meal with her fans.

The 42-year-old’s latest food post comes as fans speculate that she and her fiance Travis Barker are expecting their first child together, based on all of her cravings.

Kourtney kicked off the weekend with a heart-shaped pizza pie, which she celebrated a few days early.

The pizza was from La Morra Pizzeria, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made sure to mention it in her post.

The pizza was kept together for the photo, despite being cut into pieces, to show that it’s in the shape of a heart and stuffed to the brim with toppings.

Tomatoes, artichokes, pickled Guindilla peppers, olives, and basil appeared to be the company’s vegan option.

She added a face emoji with its tongue licking its lips to show how excited she was to get her hands on the perfectly baked pie.

Fans believe Kourtney’s recent decision to eat mostly vegan is one of the signs she’s been dropping that she’s expecting.

After constantly posting snaps of her random food choices, as well as other hints, the mother-of-three has faced numerous rumors that she could be expecting a baby with Travis.

Kourtney shared a photo of herself eating a more nutritious meal earlier in the day on Friday.

The reality star had a nice mix of vegetables and carbohydrates to eat.

She displayed a lovely plate with three different piles of vegetables, which appeared to be greens, zucchini, and carrots.

A small bowl of rice was also placed on top of the dish, and the entire dish seemed to be seasoned with ground pepper.

Kourtney continued her show and tell a few hours later, posting a photo of a dish she received from her cousin Cici Bussey.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was served cheese borags in a blue container, which is one of her family’s favorite dishes.

“Kourtney, Travis, and kids! Finally!” Cici wrote on an index card attached to the meal.

“Bake cheese borags until golden brown at 350 degrees.”

On a greased cookie sheet, bake for 10-12 minutes.

Cici is one of my favorite people.

After finally receiving the meal she’d been looking forward to, Kourtney thanked her and said, “dreams come true.”

Cici shared the recipe on Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website, Poosh, a few years ago because it is so popular.

“My aunt Helen, Kourtney’s grandmother, and my mother made these Armenian cheese borags for all of our…,” she told the website.

