Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child as she eats oatmeal and peanut butter.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby as she eats oatmeal and peanut butter.

In the midst of rumors that she’s pregnant with fiance Travis Barker’s child, KOURTNEY Kardashian tucked into a huge bowl of oatmeal.

In recent weeks, fans of the KUWTK star have become convinced that she is “16 weeks pregnant” by dropping “hints.”

In the midst of the rumors, Kourtney shared a photo of her healthy yet indulgent breakfast with her fans.

The 42-year-old shared a photo of herself eating oatmeal with sliced bananas, almonds, blueberries, and dates.

A side of peanut butter and a saucer of oat milk rounded out the mother-of-three’s filling meal.

After a TikTok user noticed that Kourtney keeps sharing photos of a sequin avocado purse she received, she has been subjected to new pregnancy rumors.

In a photo taken by nail artist Lisa Kon, the E! star held on to the accessory while flaunting her nude manicure.

At 16 weeks, a baby is the size of an avocado, according to JordynWoodKnow, a Twitter user.

During a birthday tribute to her friend, Kourtney fueled the rumors even more.

In a throwback photo, the reality star is seen wearing a black swimsuit and holding two breast pumps to her chest.

She also posed in a SKIMS bodysuit with both hands on her stomach, as if she was expecting a child.

Meanwhile, she raised eyebrows last month when she showed off her kitchen closet, which was stuffed with her massive junk food collection.

She walked through her (dollar)8.5 million home’s large pantry, displaying a variety of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

She also posted photos of a strange snack made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

She’d previously consumed a martini made entirely of water, so this wasn’t the first time she’d made unusual food choices.

The Poosh founder was sipping her non-alcoholic beverage from a coup glass filled with small white flowers.

Kourtney also ate sushi without fish this summer, opting for a vegetarian roll with avocado.

She wrote about her dinner choice, “I haven’t eaten meat or fish in 7 months and I feel amazing.”

On several occasions, the actress has worn baggy clothing, and on a recent Disney trip, she wore baggy pink pants to hide her stomach.

Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, are Kourtney’s children from her first marriage to Scott Disick.

