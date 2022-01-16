Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child as she picks at sweets in a big jacket at a party.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child as she picks at sweet treats in a big jacket at a party.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN ate sweet treats while wearing a big jacket at a party, prompting speculation that she is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child.

On Saturday, the 42-year-old indulged herself while celebrating the birthdays of her nieces Chicago and Stormi.

Kourtney was spotted smelling a variety of sweet treats, including cotton candy and colorful heart-shaped candies, while posting to her Instagram Story.

Her stomach was fully covered by a large winter jacket, which she accessorized with a large pink bow on the top of her head, as seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kourtney ran away from the table they were seated at after smelling the delectable treats, as the person filming her laughed.

The video was shot at a Kardashian family party honoring Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi and Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago’s birthdays.

Chicago turned four on Saturday, and Stormi will turn four on February 1.

Some KUWTK fans believe Kourtney is expecting her fourth child, so she shared the new video.

The TV personality, who married Travis, 46, in October, appears to have made numerous hints that she is expecting a child.

Kourtney Kardashian kept sharing photos of a sequin avocado purse she had received earlier this month, according to a TikTok user.

At 16 weeks, a baby is the size of an avocado, according to JordynWoodKnow, one of the fans.

On Monday, Kourtney confirmed the rumors by flaunting the bag on her Instagram Stories.

In a photo taken by nail artist Lisa Kon, the KUWTK star held on to the accessory while flaunting her nude manicure.

Only a few days prior, Kourtney fueled pregnancy rumors by paying tribute to a friend’s birthday.

The reality star shared a throwback photo of herself using two breast pumps while wearing a black swimsuit and holding the devices to her chest.

Kourtney had posed in a SKIMS bodysuit with both hands on her stomach a few hours earlier, as if she was pregnant.

Last month, she raised an eyebrow while displaying her kitchen closet, which was stuffed with her massive junk food collection.

She panned through the large pantry in her (dollar)8.5 million home, displaying a variety of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

She also shared photos of a strange snack made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

She had previously consumed a martini made entirely of water.

The Poosh founder was also photographed this summer…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.