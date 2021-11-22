Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child because she wears a tight crop top that exposes her stomach.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child because she wears a tight crop top that shows off her stomach.

In a crop top, KOURTNEY Kardashian flaunted her stomach amid rumors that she is expecting a child with fiance Travis Barker.

The baby rumors began in October and gained steam last week when Caitlyn Jenner, Kourtney’s step-mother, hinted that another Kardashian was expecting.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a selfie in her skintight workout gear before a gym session amid pregnancy rumors.

The 41-year-old KUWTK star looked stunning in a plum sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings.

The Poosh founder appeared to be makeup-free, with her hair pulled back in a tousled updo.

In recent months, Kourtney and Travis have sparked pregnancy rumors, which grew after they announced their engagement in October.

On social media, internet sleuths discovered several possible clues, including engraved hand cuffs with the words “Spring summer 2022,” which some speculated could be a due date.

Meanwhile, Travis appeared to be rubbing her stomach as she handed him a drink at Kris Jenner’s birthday party.

After Khloe Kardashian shared the video on her Instagram Story, fans began to speculate.

“Prego vibes,” one commenter said, while another added, “Passionate.”

They’re my favorite.”

Caitlyn Jenner, Kourtney’s stepmother, sparked rumors last week that she and the rocker are expecting their fourth child.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain, the 71-year-old revealed the number of grandchildren in the Kardashian family.

The TV star mentioned her grandchildren when asked about their relationship.

There were reportedly “two in the oven,” according to the reality star.

“I told all the kids,” Caitlyn said.

I’m aiming for a total of 30 grandchildren.

That’s a lovely round figure.”

Kylie Jenner, 24, is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, 30, her boyfriend and Stormi’s father.

Mason, 11, Reign, 6, and Penelope, 9, are Kourtney’s three children with ex-husband Scott Disick, 38.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]