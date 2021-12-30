Kourtney Kardashian drinks hot cocoa and eats cheesy pasta because fans think she’s pregnant with Travis Barker’s child.

Kourtney Kardashian drinks hot cocoa and eats cheesy pasta because fans believe she is pregnant with Travis Barker’s child.

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s eating habits are fueling rumors that she’s pregnant with Travis Barker’s child, as the reality star ditches her strict diet for indulgent treats like hot cocoa and cheesy pasta.

The reality star and rocker married in October.

It only added fuel to the fire when Kourtney posted an Instagram Story and a Poosh post about her “homemade hot cacao recipe.”

Later that day, she shared a photo of cheesy pasta.

“TREAT YOURSELF, don’t cheat yourself,” the ex-Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

She then included a link to a Poosh article about “cheat days” during the holidays.

Kourtney’s fans seemed to agree that posting so much about food is unusual for her.

“Lovely photos, never seen you eat as much?” one fan commented.

Kourtney ate the pasta while on vacation with Travis, according to reports.

The couple spent some time in Montecito, California, where they got married in October.

The trip appeared to be very romantic, whether she was pregnant or not.

Kourtney shared a series of photos on Instagram, including one of the posh hotel they stayed in, video from their rainy drive, and a shot of the sultry lingerie she brought with her.

The lingerie set included a black sheer top with red hands and red feathers at the bottom.

She also snapped a picture of a beach under a star-filled sky.

Kourtney captioned the photo, “A night away.”

One fan referred to Kourtney and Travis as “high school lovers.”

Another admirer commented, “She’s literally living her best life.”

“Enjoy,” a third said. “God gave you this because you deserve it.”

“You’re a lovely lady,” she says.

The two were seen out and about on their journey.

The couple was seen strolling down the beach in front of the Rosewood Hotel.

They watched the sunset together while holding their drinks.

Kourtney matched her sister’s outfit by wearing a leather trench coat, chunky combat boots, and square sunglasses.

Travis was dressed in a hoodie with an embroidered skeleton jacket on top.

Kourtney and Travis were photographed eating ice cream and caramel at Oliver’s of Montecito, the same restaurant where the Poosh founder ordered the cheesy pasta, during the same trip.

Kourtney has been linked to a number of men since her split from Scott Disick, with whom she has three children.

He is, however, the first serious relationship she has had in that time.

Pregnancy rumors have been circulating for a while, and they appear to be growing stronger with each post Kourtney makes about junk food.

