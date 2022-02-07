Fans believe Kylie Jenner announced her pregnancy to ‘distract’ from Kim and Kanye’s ongoing feud.

Fans believe Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy announcement was made to ‘distract’ from Kim and Kanye’s ongoing feud.

KARDASHIAN fans have been claiming on social media that Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy announcement was made to “distract” from Kim and Kanye West’s ongoing feud.

Kylie, 24, gave birth to a baby boy on February 2nd, 2022, and announced the news on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a black-and-white photo of her precious baby’s hand.

Stormi, her four-year-old daughter and now big sister, is seen holding her brother’s wrist.

Kylie’s birthday is February 2, 2022, according to the caption.

With a blue heart emoji, the E! star seemed to confirm that she had given birth to a baby boy.

Travis Scott, 30, is the father of two children with Kylie Jenner.

Their first child, Stormi, was born on February 1, 2018.

While KWTK fans speculate on whether the baby’s name will be Angel, they also speculate on how Kris Jenner, 66, is using her grandchild to divert attention away from Kim, 41, and Kanye, 44,’s public feud.

“Kris Jenner is uploading Kylie’s baby announcement so that everyone forgets about the Kimye drama,” one fan speculated.

“I love Kris Jenner,” wrote another supporter.

Kanye is being a jerk.

That kind of negativity doesn’t belong around Kim and him.

“Kris is truly protecting and knows what to do.

“I adore it.”

“Kylie keeps her baby posts in her drafts and then posts them after Kanye goes off on Kim,” according to a third fan.

Kris Jenner, master of distractions, is responsible for this.”

“Kylie Jenner announcing the birth of her child today has to be Kris Jenner’s doing,” a fourth fan added.

The back-and-forth between Kanye and Kim has dominated the news today.

“Announcing a baby is the ideal diversion.”

They aren’t slick in the slightest.”

“Kris Jenner has been holding onto that Kylie birth announcement for the exact right moment,” a commentator said.

Kanye recently accused his ex-girlfriend of “putting out a hit on her,” according to her claims.

The Donda rapper claimed he was “accused of being on drugs” on Instagram.

“I’m going to play with my son, and I’m bringing my Akira graphic novels with me.”

I’m also being accused of stealing.”

“These ideas can get someone locked up,” Ye raged.

They do that with Black men’s lives, whether it’s getting them out of jail or locking them up.”

The Power singer previously chastised Kim for allowing their eight-year-old daughter North to use TikTok.

Kim reacted in the midst of the drama…

