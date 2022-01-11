Fans believe Kylie Jenner created a secret Instagram account for her 3-year-old daughter Stormi, who does not follow her sisters.

Fans believe Kylie Jenner created a secret Instagram account for her 3-year-old daughter Stormi, and that she doesn’t follow her sisters.

Fans of Kylie Jenner are now speculating that the reality star set up a secret Instagram account for her daughter, Stormi, which does not appear to be followed by her famous sisters.

The 24-year-old is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, who is a rapper.

One observant fan took to Reddit to inform fans that Kylie may have set up an Instagram account for her 3-year-old son, which was discovered while going through Khloe’s following list.

“The other day, I was going through Khloe’s following list and I came across Stormi’s instagram account,” the user explained.

“At first, I mistook it for a fan account of some sort, but it’s a private account.”

Not only is it private, but only Kylie’s circle has 18 followers.”

Following that, the user shared a list of everyone who follows the account, which included Khloe, Kendall, and Kris Jenner.

Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, Sofia Richie, and Sofia Villarroel are among the cast members.

However, the fan pointed out that the account only follows Kylie and Stormi’s father, Travis.

The account does not track Kylie’s sisters.

“Very interesting,” one person wrote.

Thank you for sharing your knowledge.

I’m not a part of the Instagram world, but I understand how important it is to these celebrities.”

“Kim isn’t being followed because it attracts too much attention…” one person suggested.

“This also makes me think there must be some kind of secret account for the new baby,” one person speculated.

As she previously revealed, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum will soon be welcoming her second child into the world.

Although some fans believe Kylie has already given birth, especially since she was seen stepping off a private plane shrouded in a blanket shortly after arriving in Palm Springs.

Travis, Kourtney’s fiancé, also posted a photo of a TV screen and the decor around the cabinet below, but fans noticed a half-filled baby bottle on the table and speculated that it belonged to Kylie.

While Kylie has yet to reveal whether or not she has given birth, a source previously told The Sun that she is expecting in early 2022.

Kylie and Travis haven’t said anything about the baby’s gender.

Meanwhile, fans are speculating that Kourtney is pregnant, based on various “clues” she has been dropping.

Kourtney recently shared an Instagram Story with a sequin avocado-shaped purse, and one fan pointed out that a baby is the size of the fruit at 16 weeks.

Kourtney also claimed to have shared a bikini throwback on her Instagram account, according to one user.

