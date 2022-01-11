Fans believe Kylie Jenner gave birth to Baby No. 1 in secret.

Fans of Kylie Jenner believe she gave birth to Baby No. 1 in secret.

Kylie Jenner is a reality star and influencer who makes headlines no matter what she does.

Jenner confirmed she’s pregnant with her second child in September 2021, after months of speculation — though she gave few other details in the video.

She didn’t reveal her due date or the gender of the baby, which is notable.

Given Jenner’s recent disappearance, one astute TikTok user has proposed a new theory: Kylie Jenner has already given birth to her second child.

We got matching rings from Daddy pic.twitter.comqNE9MAYs5x

Kylie Jenner keeps a lot of her belongings close to her vest.

As a result, when some fans suspected that Jenner was expecting her second child, she initially refused to comment.

Because of a theory by TikTok user @EmilyCShwartz, she ended up confirming her pregnancy in September 2021, by which time many fans had already assumed her pregnancy.

According to BuzzFeed News, a TikTok user claimed in August 2021 that Jenner’s nail color in an Instagram post celebrating her 24th birthday didn’t match the nail color in a video allegedly from the same event posted by Kim Kardashian.

Jenner’s birthday celebration that year was also uncharacteristically low-key, lacking the over-the-top decadence that fans have come to expect from her.

As a result, these fans weren’t surprised when she announced her pregnancy just a month after the theory went viral.

In January 2022, the same TikTok user who first shared the pregnancy rumor now believes Kylie Jenner has already given birth to her second child, despite Jenner’s denial.

Jenner appeared to be pregnant during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special in April, slyly refusing to partake in the tequila shots that her sisters did on camera, according to the TikTok star.

If Kylie Jenner had known she was pregnant in April, her due date would have been late December 2021, which means she would have given birth by now.

Jenner was also noticeably absent from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Christmas party photos, though her daughter Stormi was seen wearing a…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.