Fans believe Kylie Jenner is expecting a GIRL after sisters Kendall and Khloe Kardashian were spotted shopping for pink baby gifts.

After seeing her sisters Kendall and Khloe Kardashian shopping for pink baby gifts, Kylie Jenner’s fans believe she’s expecting a girl.

On a Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, the KUWTK stars looked through a variety of baby girl items at a store.

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Khloe, 37, and Kendall, 26, visited the Juvenile Shop while filming a segment for their new Hulu series.

The siblings looked at baby strollers, cribs, and toys, and one in particular caught their eye: a doll in a pink box with white polka dots.

Khloe even enlisted their mother’s help, FaceTiming Kris Jenner to show her one of the dolls.

The girls left the store with two large bags each, clearly having had a successful shopping trip, as they were followed by a camera crew.

Kylie, 24, announced in August that she is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she already has a three-year-old daughter Stormi.

Although The Sun exclusively revealed last year that she will give birth in early 2022, the beauty mogul has remained tight-lipped about her due date.

Kylie has also remained mum about the gender of her second child, though fans believe she hinted at a girl at her recent baby shower.

She threw a lavish pink floral-themed party complete with wood-carved giraffes, white flowers, and a (dollar)5,000 Dior stroller.

“The pink curtains in the back, yasss,” one fan said about the color scheme.

“Is it a girl?”

“There are Tiffany bags everywhere,” another added. “Do you know any boys who wear Tiffany?”

Kylie’s observant fans were convinced for weeks that the reality star had already given birth after a series of clues on Instagram confirmed their suspicions.

When a baby bottle appeared in Travis Barker’s Instagram Story late last month, many assumed it belonged to his soon-to-be sister-in-law.

After a nail artist revealed she gave Kylie a short French manicure a few days later, fans thought they had found another major clue.

Maguire Amundsen, Kylie’s assistant, may have added to their claims earlier this month when she returned to LA from Dallas, prompting fans to wonder if she’d returned to assist with the baby.

Kylie and Travis made sure Stormi had a lavish fourth birthday celebration despite the arrival of their second child.

The event was co-hosted with Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, who turned four over the weekend.

A pink bouncy castle and a massive balloon display were among the attractions at the sprawling event.

