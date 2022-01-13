Fans believe Kylie Jenner’s assistant dropped ANOTHER ‘clue,’ revealing that the reality star has secretly given birth to her second child.

Fans believe Kylie Jenner’s assistant dropped yet another “clue” that the star has secretly given birth to a second child.

Maguire Amundsen sparked speculation earlier this week when she returned to Los Angeles from Dallas, prompting fans to wonder if she’d returned to assist Kylie with the baby.

Maguire had posted a photo of herself at the airport waiting in line for Starbucks.

Hours later, she posted a photo of a sunrise at 7 a.m. with the caption “Morning” and a white heart emoji.

Users deduced that because Maguire posted it “10 hours ago,” she was most likely on the West Coast at the time, as it would have been 9 a.m. in Dallas.

They posted their theory on Reddit in a thread titled “Kylie DEFINITELY had the baby!”

“Her assistant posted this 10 hours ago with a time stamp of 7 AM and if she was in Dallas it would’ve been 9 AM!” one fan wrote.

“Yep, now that Kylie has the baby, the main assistant will be needed to handle all of Kylie’s logistics and assist her with a new routine!” said another.

Kylie, 24, is expecting her second child with 30-year-old boyfriend Travis Scott.

Stormi, the couple’s three-year-old daughter, was born in August.

Kylie’s due date has not been revealed, but a source previously told The Sun that she is due in early 2022.

Fans have been keeping an eye out for any “clues” that she may have given birth, and the assistant’s travel posts aren’t the first time they’ve wondered if the KUWTK star has given birth.

Many people thought they spotted a big giveaway when they saw a baby bottle in Travis Barker’s Instagram Story late last month.

The Blink-182 frontman, who is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, posted a picture of himself watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Instagram.

In the photo, there appeared to be a half-filled baby bottle, but he failed to say who the bottle belonged to.

After a nail artist revealed she gave Kylie a short French manicure a few days later, fans thought they had spotted another major clue.

The reality star is known for her dramatic, long nails.

“Kylie Jenner chose a classic French manicure to celebrate the New Year,” Lisa Kon wrote alongside a photo of Kylie’s nails on Instagram.

“These are definitely ‘I’m about to have a newborn nails,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

