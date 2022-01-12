Fans believe Kylie Jenner’s assistant dropped yet another ‘clue’ that the reality star has secretly given birth to her second child.

Fans believe Kylie Jenner’s assistant dropped yet another “clue” that the reality star has given birth to her second child in secret.

In new Instagram Story posts, Maguire Amundsen may have hinted that Kylie, 24, has already given birth.

Maguire posted a selfie while waiting in line at an airport Starbucks earlier this week.

“Waiting in line at the airport Starbucks is like Russian roulette… will I be able to order before my flight starts boarding? Will my drink be ready? Will I have to abandon ship and leave the drink for some lucky winner??? Stay tuned,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Kylie’s assistant revealed that she was able to get her coffee and raved about Starbucks’ holiday cups on the next slide.

One Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan speculated on Reddit after Maguire shared the posts that she was on her way to help Kylie with the new baby.

Maguire has returned to Los Angeles after spending time in Dallas and documenting her travels on Instagram.

The thread was titled “I Bet Kylie Had Her Baby Already” by the Reddit user who posted the photos.

“I believe she had the baby a few weeks ago,” wrote another fan.

I’m pretty sure her I’m a woman caption confirms that in my mind lol.”

“Her assistant is going somewhere, so I’m thinking of going to be with Kylie and help out a little!” said a third. “And Kylie is posting pre-recorded Kylie Skin videos!”

Kylie is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, 30, who is her boyfriend.

Stormi, the couple’s three-year-old daughter, was born in August.

Kylie’s due date has not been revealed, but a source previously told The Sun that she is due in early 2022.

Fans have been keeping an eye out for any “clues” that she may have given birth, and the assistant’s travel posts aren’t the first time they’ve wondered if the KUWTK star has given birth.

Many people thought they spotted a big giveaway when they saw a baby bottle in Travis Barker’s Instagram Story late last month.

The Blink-182 frontman, who is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, posted a picture of himself watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Instagram.

In the photo, there appeared to be a half-filled baby bottle, but he failed to specify who the bottle belonged to.

After a nail artist revealed she gave Kylie a short French manicure a few days later, fans thought they had spotted another major clue.

Long, dramatic nails are a signature of the reality star.

Lisa Kon posted a photo of Kylie’s nails on her Instagram…

