Fans believe model girlfriend Vinetria posted sexy photos inside Kanye West’s Malibu mansion during his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

KANYE West’s fans believe his model girlfriend Vinetria posted new sexy photos from inside his Malibu mansion while he is still divorced from Kim Kardashian.

The 22-year-old posted a series of photos from inside the house.

Vinetria shared three photos of herself wearing a tight red jumpsuit while on Instagram on Wednesday.

In the first photograph, she was lying on the side of a couch with her back to the camera, while in the second, she was standing off to the side of the room with her hand on her hip.

The model sat in a white chair, looking down at the ground, in the final photograph.

Vinetria left the Instagram post without a caption, but fans of the rapper speculated in the comments section that she was at Kanye’s Malibu mansion.

“Dis Ye’s house?” asked one fan.

“It was just to prove she was at the Malibu mansion,” another added.

“Ayo Is this Ye house???? WWWW,” said a third.

“This is DEFINITELY Kanye’s house,” someone else insisted.

“We get it,” one fan wrote, referring to her being in “Kanye’s crib.”

“You’re still at your house,” says the narrator.

Vinetria shared the photos following news that she had moved into the 44-year-old’s Malibu mansion.

Vinetria has been residing at Kanye’s home, according to PageSix, as the rapper continues to insist on reuniting with ex Kim, 41.

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed to become legally single from the rapper, a source told the outlet, “Kim is making a statement by doubling down on her single status.”

“She thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back while having the [22-year-old] model at his Malibu home,” they continued.

Kim announced her separation from Kanye in February.

The divorce is still pending, and they are still legally married, but Kim appears to be ready to move on with new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that Kanye and Vinetria have been “hooking up” for “awhile now.”

Kanye recently made a public plea for Kim’s return at a benefit concert in Los Angeles with Drake, despite the fact that the TV personality made it clear their marriage is over by filing court documents to become legally single.

According to court documents, the SKIMS founder requested that the judge separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status, implying that custody and estate hearings will likely last months.

That was also a request from the mother of four…

