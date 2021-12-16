Fans believe ‘Obesity Med’ will eventually replace ‘My 600-Lb Life.’

Fans believe that ‘Obesity Med’ will eventually replace ‘My 600-Lb Life.’

When My 600-Lb Life first aired on TLC, it gained a lot of fans, but now they’re sick of it.

The reality TV show, which depicts the difficulties faced by bariatric patients, has lost touch with viewers who despise its bizarreness and overly dramatic music and scenes.

Despite the fact that a lot of people adore Dr.

Some observers speculate that TLC may be running out of content or that the show is downright whack because of Younan Nowzaradan’s approach to assisting participants in reaching their health goals.

Instead, viewers are tuning in to Obesity Med, a new addition to the channel’s bariatric treatment lineup.

The overused My 600-Lb Life has grown tiresome to some fans.

That can be seen in their enthusiasm for the new show Obesity Med.

Obesity Med, according to Reddit user reviews, provides fans and participants with a more engaging, lively, and patient-centered experience.

Though the two reality TV shows provide candid coverage of participants’ experiences during bariatric treatment, My 600-Lb Life patients have shared some of their behind-the-scenes experiences, which aren’t particularly pleasant.

Amber Rachdi, a Season 3 contestant, took to Facebook to call her time on the show a “crummy experience,” claiming that the medical team put too much pressure on patients and provided no emotional support — something that Dr.

Now he was quick to defend himself.

Others have complained about the exhausting filming sessions that document every aspect of their lives.

After much disappointment from both fans and viewers, the tide is slowly turning for one of television’s most well-known weight-loss programs.

Obesity Med, on the other hand, takes a more compassionate approach to treatment with likable participants.

Since My 600-Lb Life debuted on TLC in 2012, many fans have been missing that.

Obesity Med, unlike My 600-Lb Life, is entertaining to watch, as it was when the former first aired.

When viewers first met the participants in the first episode, they were taken aback.

The show takes a break from the usual dull scenes.

In contrast to the participants’ cramped and disorganized spaces in M600L, both patients live in clean, comfortable, and upbeat homes.

Obesity Med also provides a break from the participants’ struggles and the freak show aspects of My 600-Lb Life.

Fans were up in arms when they saw some M600L patients eating raw chicken as part of their weight-loss plan….

