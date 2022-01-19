Fans believe Pete Davidson wore Kanye West’s Yeezy shoes on the couple’s romantic Bahamas vacation.

Fans believe Pete Davidson was wearing Kanye West’s Yeezy shoes on the couple’s romantic Bahamas vacation.

In response to a new tweet from the 41-year-old, his fans expressed their suspicions.

Kim shared two photos of herself lounging in the sand while wearing a tiny black bikini on Twitter on Wednesday.

Although some Twitter users noticed a unique footprint in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums’ photo, Kim may have thought her impressive physique would distract fans.

One fan enlarges the image to point out a shoe mark that was most likely left by Pete, 28, who is 28 years old.

The mark appeared to be foam roller sneakers similar to Yeezys, Kim’s ex-husband Kanye’s shoe line, according to the user.

Many KUWTK fans were left wondering if Kim’s new beau was wearing Kanye’s shoes on their romantic getaway.

The beach photos aren’t the first time Kim has given fans a glimpse into her trip to the Bahamas with Saturday Night Live’s Chris Rock.

The mother of four shared a slew of videos and photos of the beautiful empty beach earlier this month.

Kim first shared a boomerang video of water hitting the sand on a beautiful beach at a private resort on the Abaco Islands in a series of Instagram Story posts.

The next slide featured a small pig running across the sand, followed by a photo of an empty beach.

A video of the water as the SKIMS mogul panned across the beach was the fourth slide in Kim’s Stories.

Meanwhile, her final Instagram post depicted a waterslide in the middle of the pool.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February of this year.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, are their four children.

While Kim and Pete’s relationship appears to be taking off, Pete’s ex has expressed his displeasure with the couple.

Kanye recently made his feelings about Kim’s new relationship known in his new song Eazy, in which he threatens to “kick Pete Davidson’s a**.”

The song, which was co-written with The Game and leaked on social media before its official release, is a scathing critique of Kim’s new man.

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Kanye raps.

The official version of the song was released at midnight on January 14, 2022 as a follow-up to Kanye West’s studio album Donda by Ye.

