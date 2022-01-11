Fans believe Rachel Recchia will win Clayton Echard’s heart in the 2022 finale of “The Bachelor.”

Fans of The Bachelor have been looking for clues as to who Clayton Echard will marry in 2022.

In the premiere, a number of frontrunners emerged.

As a result, many viewers are curious if Clayton will choose their favorite in the grand finale.

But now, some fans believe that Rachel Recchia, a cast member on The Bachelor, will win Clayton’s heart – and here’s why.

[Warning: This article may contain spoilers about who Clayton Echard will marry in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor in 2022.]

The Bachelor 2022 Promo Trailer Teases Major Spoilers About Clayton Echard’s Final Two

The Bachelor Season 26 premiered on January 1st, and it was followed by The Bachelor Season 25 on January 2nd

In an interview with Us Weekly, Clayton discussed four frontrunners: Rachel, Teddi Wright, Gabby Windey, and Susie Evans.

The new Bachelor star explained why Teddi received his first impression rose, saying he felt “relaxed” around her on the first night.

Clayton, meanwhile, described Susie as “very fun” and a “fun person we had around” while filming.

Clayton then gushed over Rachel, saying she is “someone to keep an eye on” because she is “a lot of fun.”

In response to a question about the contestant, the Bachelor stated:

“Oh, my God.

For starters, she’s amazing.

I admire her for being so focused.

Being a pilot in training is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

And I could tell she’s passionate about her job from the moment we spoke that first night.

And she was a very deliberate person.

… That was one of those conversations where I walked out of there – along with a few other conversations – thinking, ‘I’m already feeling good about these girls.’

Where do we think we’ll be at the end of it all?’

(hashtag)TheBachelorpic.twitter.comq5dNmP5hGp The women are BOLD tonight

Some Bachelor Nation viewers compared Clayton’s comments about Susie, Rachel, Teddi, and Gabby in a Reddit thread.

Finally, many viewers speculated that Clayton’s comments about the contestants indicate that he will choose Rachel at the conclusion of The Bachelor 2022.

“It’s definitely Rachel,” says the narrator.

If it’s not Rachel, he needs to explain himself to his F1!!!” a Reddit user wrote.

“However, he described Susie and Gabby in a similar way – a…

