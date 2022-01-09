Fans believe Robyn made a Freudian slip while speaking about her family on ‘Sister Wives.’

Fans believe Robyn made a Freudian slip while talking about her family on ‘Sister Wives.’

Meri Brown visits Robyn Brown’s children for the first time since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began on the Jan. 9 episode of Sister Wives.

Robyn, on the other hand, accidentally refers to her children as “our family,” and corrects herself by saying, “my part of the family,” which many Sister Wives fans believe is a Freudian slip.

Meri finally gets permission to visit Robyn’s house after nearly nine months of no contact on the most recent episode of Sister Wives.

“Meri and I have been counting down the days until she came over to my house,” Robyn says, while Meri says, “I’m going to see the kiddos.”

I'm ecstatic."

The kids were perplexed when Meri knocked on Robyn’s door.

They haven’t spoken to anyone outside of the family and the nanny since the lockdown.

As a result, they were unsure whether or not they were permitted to open the door.

“Can I let her in?” Dayton asks, while Solomon asks, “Can I touch her?”

Meri’s tears begin to flow as she embraces the youngest Brown children.

Meri receives a group hug from all five of Robyn’s children, who are all crying.

“We’re very affectionate, and it’s a huge deal for us to be able to hug and touch someone else,” Robyn says to the cameras.

They’ve had it tough, but they’ve maintained a positive attitude throughout.”

“So we’ve been very, very careful throughout this whole pandemic,” Robyn continues, revealing that her children “haven’t really been around a lot of anybody else besides us, our family,” which she quickly corrects to “my part of the family.”

Many Sister Wives fans noticed the gaffe and assumed it was indicative of the situation.

When Robyn refers to her children as “our family,” she quickly corrects herself, saying, “my part of the family,” implying that she believes her family is the only one that matters.

“No Robyn, we all know you meant ‘your family,’ not ‘our family,'” one fan wrote on Reddit. “Lol, she totally outed herself on that one! Accidentally told the truth for once,” another fan added.

One Sister Wives fan thinks it’s a Freudian slip…

