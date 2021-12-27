Fans believe Ryan Phillippe has quietly ‘come out as gay’ in an at-home photo, as a friend responds to rumors.

Fans believe Ryan Phillippe has quietly ‘come out as gay’ in an at-home photo, as a friend responds to the rumors.

Fans believe Ryan Phillippe “came out as gay” in an at-home photo with a male friend.

On social media, the friend clarified the situation by posting a follow-up photo of their girlfriends.

The 47-year-old sparked rumors after posting a photo of the couple lying on the ground next to the Christmas tree on Instagram.

The couple sat in their pjs beneath the festive spruce, surrounded by wrapped gifts.

A football game was on the TV in the background, and a fire was lit, creating a warm atmosphere.

“Merry Christmas from our house to yours,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans wondered aloud in the comments if the post was meant to be an announcement that the two were dating.

“Making some news here,” one person wrote.

“Wait, he came out? I’m confused,” said another user.

The comments continued with a flurry of congratulatory messages for the couple from fans who were rooting for them to get together.

“I’m so glad you’re being true to yourself!”

“I really like the vibe of this post.”

“I came here to read the comments because I’m curious about the same thing you are.”

Matt Sinn, Ryan’s photo buddy, cleared the air on Instagram Stories by posting a photo of both of their girlfriends reenacting the shot next to the tree.

“No, Ryan Phillippe didn’t come out,” he captioned the photo.

“Here are the ladies.”

In another photo, Ryan shared another of his friends gathered in front of the tree, including his 18-year-old son Deacon.

The actress Reese Witherspoon and the Cruel Intentions star previously married for eight years before divorcing in 2007.

They have a son Deacon, 21, and a daughter Ava, 21.

Ryan and his ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp have a 10-year-old daughter named Kai.

After his ex-wife posted a photo of her and her teenage son at a restaurant, fans gushed over the similarities between Ryan and his only son.

Deacon wore a black jacket and a white T-shirt, while Reese, 45, wore a sunhat and a blue flannel dress.

“Making sure we get some good photo options incase we ever need an album cover for the mother x son band I’m trying to convince @deaconphillippe to start with me,” the actress wrote alongside the photo.

“You look identical!” one fan wrote in the comments section, referring to Deacon’s parents.

One follower referred to the mother-son duo as “twins,” while another said, “Looks like Ryan.”

While there is a clear resemblance between Ryan and Deacon,

