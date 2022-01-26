Fans believe Shanae Ankney is only on the show to win a trip to ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

Fans of ‘The Bachelor’ believe Shanae Ankney is only on the show to win a trip to ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

The Bachelor claws have emerged, but the drama isn’t going over well with fans this time.

By the second episode of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Shanae Ankney, the new villain, had set the wrong tone for fans.

She took over as the villain from Cassidy Timbrooks, and viewers don’t believe she’s there out of love.

Cassidy admitted in The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 2 that she texted a man back home right before filming started.

He and Cassidy talked about snuggling when she returned home from filming, and she explained to Sierra Jackson that she considered him a “friend with benefits.”

Cassidy quickly warmed up to Shanae, giving her advice on how to divert Clayton’s attention away from the other women.

Sierra informed Clayton of Cassidy’s texting problem.

Clayton confronted Cassidy in Episode 3 of The Bachelor, prompting him to ask her to leave.

With Cassidy gone, the villain’s role was wide open.

On the first group date, however, Bachelor star Shanae started her own drama.

Shanae accused another of the women, Elizabeth Corrigan, of ignoring her when she didn’t respond to something Shanae said.

That conversation devolved into a heated argument, and the ensuing rage spilled over into episode 3.

Mondays are for drama and wine, so RT if you’re watching @PromisedLandABC’s series premiere! pic.twitter.comBvUJcTrrKu

Sierra Jackson, a contestant on ‘The Bachelor,’ discusses the behind-the-scenes drama with Cassidy Timbrooks on Night 2.

Elizabeth explained that she hadn’t heard Shanae speak to her because of her auditory processing disorder, which is a side effect of her ADHD. Shanae later revealed Elizabeth’s diagnosis to the rest of the women competing for Clayton’s heart on That Bachelor, and then proceeded to make fun of her disorder.

Shanae’s remarks were cruel and unnecessary to the women on the show, and it appears that The Bachelor fans agree.

Several viewers took to Reddit to express their displeasure with Shanae and her actions, claiming that she wasn’t on the show to find love.

When (hashtag)TheBachelor throws a curveball, I freak out. pic.twitter.comYAgm7MzA8M

The cast of Bachelor in Paradise is always drawn from contestants who have recently appeared on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, according to the producers.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Mondays are for drama and wine RT if you’re watching the series premiere of @PromisedLandABC! pic.twitter.com/BvUJcTrrKu — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 25, 2022