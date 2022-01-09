Fans believe that “Encanto” and “The Fast and the Furious” are set in the same universe.

Fans of Disney believe that “Encanto” and “The Fast and the Furious” are set in the same universe.

Encanto is Disney’s newest family film, and it’s causing a stir among moviegoers of all ages.

Several fan theories are circulating the Internet in an attempt to fit the film into a larger context.

However, one Disney fan theory puts Encanto and The Fast and the Furious in the same universe, which is hilarious.

Encanto tells the story of Mirabel, a young Colombian girl (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz).

When her family members reach the age of majority, a miraculous candle bestows magical abilities on them that correspond to their personalities.

Mirabel, on the other hand, is the only family member who has never received a gift.

When the candle’s magic begins to fade, she must now fight to keep the family’s magic together.

Meanwhile, The Fast and the Furious franchise focuses on the action in a world filled with street racing, various heists, and how a chosen family can assist them in achieving anything they set their minds to.

However, the series has shifted away from street racing and toward spy missions in recent years.

Encanto and The Fast and the Furious, according to a Redditor, are actually set in the same universe.

The two films are vastly different, with one being animated and the other being live-action.

Regardless, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) is a Madrigal from Encanto’s family, according to this amusing theory.

In comparison to where it ends up, The Fast and the Furious begins more grounded.

Although the car stuntwork is impressive, there isn’t much that isn’t within the realm of possibility.

The Fast and the Furious, on the other hand, features extreme stuntwork that would never take place in real life.

Perhaps this is proof of the candle’s enchantment?

Dom’s magical ability awakens as his family grows.

His stunts get crazier as his crew grows larger.

Encanto’s magical ability is rooted in family, according to the Redditor.

This is the same theme that The Fast and Furious franchise explores.

Other Redditors called it “utter nonsense and I love it,” while another retorted, “Kind of like the Fast and Furious franchise.”

In April of 2023, Fast and Furious 10 will be released. https:t.co5NcvkTUVmpic.twitter.comuqOkMml4PC

It’s hit-or-miss whether Disney will approve a sequel to any of their films.

Encanto neatly ties up all of the loose ends and doesn’t really need a follow-up.

That isn’t to say Disney won’t find a way…

