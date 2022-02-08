Fans believe that Kylie Jenner foresaw the birth of her second child on February 2 three years ago.

KYLIE Jenner’s fans believe the reality star predicted the birthday of her second child three years before he was born.

The 24-year-old revealed over the weekend that she and her baby daddy Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a son, into the world earlier this month.

Kylie, who has a four-year-old daughter with Travis named Stormi, seemed to know when her son would be born even before she was pregnant with him.

Fans noticed a post she made in 2019 on Instagram that seemed to confirm the prediction.

As they sat together on a stairwell, Kylie and Travis were seen sweetly holding hands and cuddling.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sat behind him, one arm around his neck and the other on his shoulder, her head resting on his shoulder.

He appeared to be sleeping with his head in the crook of his arm that she had wrapped around his neck, while holding onto her knee and touching one of her hands.

“Baby (hashtag)2?” Kylie teased in the caption of a photo of the two of them intertwined.

The photo was taken about a year after the couple welcomed their first child, Stormi, and, more importantly for Reddit users, it was taken on the birthday of their second child.

The site’s original user shared a screenshot of the post, which showed a date of February 2, 2019 in their time zone.

“Kylie posting this on February 2, 2019 and then actually having baby (hashtag)2 on February 2, 2022 is crazy,” they wrote.

Others couldn’t believe it either, though some speculated that as her due date approached, Kylie might have chosen the birth date herself, either through induction or a C-section.

“Yeah,” one sarcastically wrote, as if he didn’t believe it all happened by chance.

“It’s called planning your birth date,” one person speculated.

“I’m sure she had a c-section planned.”

Last Wednesday, the E! star gave birth to a baby boy, whom she announced on Sunday.

Stormi, her four-year-old daughter, posted a black-and-white photo of herself holding the tiny newborn’s hand.

Kylie captioned the photo with her due date and a blue heart emoji, implying that she had a boy.

Fans became convinced that they knew the baby’s name shortly after the birth was announced, despite the fact that it had not yet been revealed.

Kylie posted a cryptic video of three massive bouquets of white roses on her Instagram Story just hours after announcing the birth.

The lighting in the room was just right, hitting the flowers at the perfect angle…

