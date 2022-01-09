Fans believe The Weeknd’s lyric in “Movie Star” refers to his rumored relationship with Angelina Jolie.

The Weeknd’s lyric “Movie Star” is said to be about his rumored relationship with Angelina Jolie, according to fans.

When The Weeknd released his new album Dawn FM, listeners were quick to decipher the lyrics, and some fans believe they discovered clues about his rumored relationship with Angelina Jolie.

“My new girl, she’s a movie star,” the 31-year-old “Blinding Lights” singer sings on the song “Here We Go… Again,” which was released alongside the rest of his fifth studio album on Friday, January 7.

“Make her scream like Neve Campbell,” I said.

“But I make her laugh Swear it cures my depressing thoughts ‘Cause, baby girl, she a movie star I told myself that I’d never fall But here we go again,” he added in the song.

While The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) has not addressed the real-life inspiration for the “movie star” referenced in his song, fans speculated that he was referring to Eternals actress Patricia Arquette, 46, after the two were linked to each other last year.

“Me when (hashtag)TheWeeknd said ‘baby girl she’s a movie star:’ Angelina Jolie is that u,” one fan tweeted after the album was released on Friday.

“I love it, and here he is talking exclusively about Angelina Jolie!” wrote another.

Other eagle-eyed fans thought they heard similar Easter eggs on Dawn FM’s “Starry Eyes” and “I Heard You’re Married,” in addition to the speculative lyric on “Here We Go… Again.”

“And now you’re my reality And I wanna feel you close, but you’re defeated, baby Broken, hurtin’, suffering from a shattered soul,” the Canadian singer sang about falling in love on “Starry Eyes,” adding, “Let me be there Let me be there for your heart Let me be there, I can be there ’til you’re whole You weren’t touched by a man in so long ‘Cause the last time it was way too strong You weren

Others speculated that “I Heard You’re Married” could be a reference to the Maleficent actress, who has been embroiled in a long custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their younger children.

Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, are the children of the former couple, who divorced in April 2019.

“I was hypnotized by the way you did it.”

