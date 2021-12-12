Fans believe this is how Dexter will get out of trouble with Angela in Episode 6 of “Dexter: New Blood.”

Fans believe Dexter will get out of trouble with Angela in Episode 6 of ‘Dexter: New Blood.’

Episode 5 of Dexter: New Blood ended on a cliffhanger.

Dexter Morgan’s true identity is slowly being revealed by Angela Bishop, putting him in hot water.

Although the trailer for episode 6 shows Angela confronting Dexter, not all viewers are concerned.

According to some fans, Dexter will get himself out of trouble with his girlfriend in the following way.

[Warning: This article contains Dexter: New Blood Episode 5 spoilers.]

Angela attends a police seminar in New York City in Dexter: New Blood Episode 5, where Angel Batista is the featured speaker.

Batista tells Angela the sad story of Debra Morgan and the death of her and her brother after failing to flirt with her.

He tells Angela the name of Dexter’s son, Harrison, before walking away.

After Angela arrives home, Audrey informs her that Harrison informed her that “Jim Lindsay” is not his father’s real name.

This makes Angela suspicious enough to conduct her own investigation.

Angela quickly finds Dexter Morgan’s obituary and notices that the man looks exactly like “Jim Lindsay.”

New beginnings can sometimes be found in an old face.

Angel, it’s wonderful to see you. pic.twitter.com2VkM5WepVH

Angela confronts Dexter in the Dexter: New Blood Episode 6 promo video.

Dexter is pulled over and his license and registration are demanded.

Dexter appears to believe they’re playing their usual game, but Angela pulls the rug out from underneath him.

As Dexter reaches for his fake ID, Angela says, “Not that one.” “The one for Dexter Morgan,” Angela says, holding up Dexter Morgan’s obituary.

Angela is clearly not wasting any time in confronting Dexter, but fans believe Dexter can easily smooth things over.

“Literally, all Dexter has to say about hiding his identity is say’my wife was killed by the trinity killer, my son was found in her blood, and he too was almost killed by the doomsday killer,'” a fan wrote on Reddit.

“I worked with the police department and all that followed was the death of my family, so why wouldn’t I hide my identity?” “My sister was murdered by the serial killer known as Oliver Saxon, so why wouldn’t I hide my identity?” “I worked with the police department and all that followed was the death of my family, so that’s why I changed my…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.