Fans can now download a holiday surprise from the casts of ‘Chicago PD,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ and ‘Chicago Fire.’

Fans can download a holiday surprise from the casts of ‘Chicago PD,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ and ‘Chicago Fire.’

Fans of NBC’s One Chicago can look forward to more holiday cheer.

While Chicago PDSeason 9, Chicago Med Season 7, and Chicago Fire Season 10 are currently on hiatus for the holidays, fans can look forward to a special downloadable treat.

While fans wait for new episodes, check out what the cast and crew have created for them.

In December 2021, the fall season finales of Chicago PD Season 9, Chicago Fire Season 10, and Chicago Med Season 7 took place.

While fans of Chicago PD and Chicago Med were hoping for a holiday special in episode 9, Chicago Fire Season 10 did not disappoint.

Episode 9 of Chicago Fire was full of surprises and a Christmas theme, and showrunner Derek Haas teased that the Hallmark Channel would be “jealous” of what they had in store.

“We’re doing a holiday episode for the first time in years, as long as I can remember,” Haas told TVLine.

“Episode 9 will make the Hallmark Channel envious of our holiday episode,” says the writer.

Season 10 Episode 9 of Chicago Fire picked up with Stella Kidd’s return and Kelly Severide’s surprise.

A few loose ends were also tied up in the fall season finales of Chicago PD and Chicago Med.

Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead eloped without informing the rest of the Intelligence Unit in Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 9.

While viewers of Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 9 were treated to a lot of holiday cheer, fans of the show can expect another surprise in the next episode.

According to People, the cast and crew of the One Chicago shows collaborated on the One Chicago Holiday Cookbook, which is available for download on the Wolf Entertainment website for free.

In the book’s introduction, show creator Dick Wolf writes, “For the past 10 years, you have invited us into your living rooms as ‘One Night, One Family, One Chicago.”

“As the holidays approach, we’d like to invite you into our kitchens to share some delectable treats and family secrets.”

You’ll find some of our favorite recipes and photos, as well as the memories that make them special to us, on these pages.

Can’t find a good gift? We’ve got you covered with the official #OneChicago cookbook. Get yours at https://t.co/ddZmwpURVmpic.twitter.com/qC3Tr9dHI7 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) December 17, 2021