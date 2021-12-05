Fans Can’t Get Enough of Joanna Gaines’ Shoes

Joanna Gaines is a multi-billionaire entrepreneur and media mogul.

With her husband Chip Gaines, the interior designer has created a lifestyle brand that has a large following.

The couple is not only about to launch Magnolia Network on linear television, but they are also continuing to bring joy to their Waco, Texas retail complex.

Joanna was able to take a picture with Santa at the Silos, but her fans were only interested in her shoes.

The Silos have been transformed into a winter wonderland by Chip and Joanna.

The shopping center is now decked out with festive decorations and lights that brighten it up.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the Christmas spirit, which will include snow and a special visit from Santa himself, throughout the month.

“Got to hang out with Santa last night!” Joanna captioned an endearing photo of herself smiling with Santa in front of a fireplace at Magnolia Market.

Joanna’s sensible fashion choices, on the other hand, photobombed the moment.

Fans couldn’t stop asking where she got her shoes because they were so beautiful.

“Excuse me, but can we talk about those shoes?” a fan inquired.

“I really like your shoes!! Do you have a link for them?” a fan inquired.

“Your shoes are so retro! I had a pair similar to that in 1973!! Loved those shoes,” one Instagram user commented.

Another fan suggested, “It feels like we just need a running list of what Joanna is wearing.”

Another commenter said, “I want those shoes!! Where can I buy them?”

Another Instagram user commented, “Great photos! I love your shoes Joanna! Gotta have them:) Where can I find them?”

The shoes are called Le Benedict Block Heel Loafer and they are from the brand Frame, according to an online search.

Nordstrom used to sell them, but the site now says they’re “sold out.”

