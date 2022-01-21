Fans Can’t Wait to Smell Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Hands Off My Vagina’ Candle, which was just released by Goop.

Fans Can’t Wait to Smell Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Hands Off My Vagina’ Candle

Take two! If you like Goop’s “This Smells Like Vagina” candle, this is for you.

Because Gwyneth Paltrow just released a fragrance called “Hands Off My Vagina Bougie Parfumée,” and it’s already making waves.

In honor of the Roe v. Wade decision, the 49-year-old wellness expert decided to expand her line of candles inspired by women’s health.

Wade’s birthday is January 22nd.

“The word ‘vagina’ has a lot of weight to it.

Despite this, the need to say, “Hands off,” appears to be recurring.

On Thursday, January 20, Paltrow wrote on Instagram, “Hands off our vaginas in any context where they aren’t invited.”

“You make the decision about your reproductive organs.”

She went on to say that for every candle sold, Goop will donate (dollar)25 to the ACLU Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project, which will help them in their “urgent and critical fight to protect our rights and basic freedoms.”

While many fans were quick to applaud Paltrow’s latest launch and write that they were already placing their orders, others were curious about the scent of the 2.0 vagina candle.

“What is the fragrance profile?” one follower inquired, while another added, “I’m just wondering… what does it SMELL like?” yet another added, “Ummmm what is the scent?”

The scent is feminine and floral, according to Goop’s website.

Douglas Little, the perfumer and founder of Heretic, explained that the team chose notes of hinoki cypress, damascena rose, toasted cacao, and coriander.

Little said on the brand’s website, “I love fragrance for its ability to tell stories and give a voice to things that elude both sight and sound.”

“Scent is imperceptible and silent, but it has the power to profoundly influence how we feel.”

Paltow’s original vagina candle, on the other hand, has a citrus scent, with geranium, bergamot, cedar, rose, and ambrette in its composition.

The popular candle was first introduced by the Iron Man actress in January 2020 with the goal of empowering women.

Paltrow told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2020, “You grew up getting messaging around the feminine care that was heavily scented with synethetic fragrance and all that kind of thing.”

“It was just a feeling.”

