Fans chant “Fire Nagy!” as the Chicago Bears lose their fifth straight game.

Fans chant “Fire Nagy!” as the Chicago Bears lose their fifth game in a row.

The Chicago Bears may be on the lookout for a new head coach in the near future.

Bears fans at Soldier Field chanted “fire Nagy” as the team lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Bears head coach Matt Nagy has taken a lot of heat this season, and fans have had enough.

After losing 16-13 to the Ravens on Sunday, the Bears are now 3-7 on the season.

The team lost starting quarterback Justin Fields to injured ribs during the game, but the Ravens were without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was out with an illness.

Nagy was asked about the fans booing the team when they were down 6-0 at halftime after the game.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, he stated, “I just understand that, in the end, we all care a lot and we’re all in this thing.”

”Of course, we want to win, so we’ll do everything we can.”

That is our responsibility.

And I believe that everyone is competitive and wants the Bears to win, which is precisely what we want.”

Since becoming the Bears’ head coach in 2018, Nagy has been under a lot of scrutiny.

In his first season with the team, he had a big impact, leading the team to a 12-4 record and the NFC North title, the first time the team had won the division since 2010.

However, after losing in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears have been unable to regain their footing, finishing 8-8 in 2019 and 2020.

“I thought the defense swarmed all day long,” Nagy said of Sunday’s game, according to the team’s official website. “They did what they had to do with tackles and sacks.”

However, I am aware that they are frustrated as a result of their inability to close and complete the game.

It’s imperative that you complete your task.

You must be able to put a stop to the games.

In the end, it’s all about the situation.

When you have a two-game lead, you should be able to close it out and win both of them, and we didn’t.”