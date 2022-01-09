Fans chastised Kim Kardashian West for her holiday photo in which she dressed up as a “magician.”

Fans slammed Kim Kardashian West for dressing up as a “magician” in a holiday photo.

For a variety of reasons, Kim Kardashian West is in the news almost every day.

Fans will always be interested in discussing the reality star’s fashion choices, which is a constant in her life.

West, who is divorcing her rapper husband Kanye West, is reportedly dating SNL star Pete Davidson, and has been stepping out more than ever for date nights with her new beau and family get-togethers like the recent Kardashian Christmas party.

While Kim Kardashian had a good time at the holiday party, her outfit received a lot of flak online, with some Reddit users claiming she looked like “a magician.”

A0SjlPG7RC (https://twitter.com/A0SjlPG7RC)

Fans discussed the outfits worn by the Kardashian-Jenner family at their 2021 Christmas party in a recent Reddit thread.

While many fans praised Khloé Kardashian’s ensemble, they were less complimentary of Kim Kardashian West’s Christmas party ensemble.

“Is Kim going to dress like a magician for the rest of her life?” one fan wondered, referring to her all-black bodysuit with a built-in cape.

One fan joked, “It’s her Ninja Era,” while another wrote, “It makes her feet look huuuuge.”

“I’m so over the stocking heels,” one critic said, while another said, “I’m so over the stocking heels.”

The ensemble is nearly identical to the one West wore to the 2021 Met Gala, with the exception that Kardashian’s party outfit revealed her face.

Meanwhile, her head and face were completely hidden by her Met Gala gown.

Kim Kardashian West has been showing a preference for more conservative styles that cover her body since her attention-getting Met Gala costume in 2021.

In comparison to her previous fashion choices, this is a significant departure.

West has been seen wearing a number of Balenciaga bodysuits in recent months.

There was the form-hugging bodysuit she wore in an Instagram post when she recently announced that she had passed the “baby bar.”

Some fans have speculated that her recent fashion choices could be due to a psoriasis flare-up, which she suffers from, according to The Sun.

Others, however, believe that this is just West’s latest fashion fling, a minimalist experiment…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.