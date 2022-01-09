Fans chastised Maci Bookout for ‘blurring’ and’smoothing’ out her face in an unrecognizable photo.

MACI Bookout has been chastised for using too much “blurring” and “smoothing” in her photos.

After being seen drinking water during the family reunion spinoff, the Teen Mom OG star recently sparked pregnancy rumors.

After posting a photo from her daughter’s wrestling tournament, Maci, 30, received a lot of backlash from fans.

The reality star knelt next to her six-year-old in the photo, and the two wore matching blue tees.

The tiny tot proudly displayed her competition medal and demonstrated her arm strength as they both smiled brightly for the camera.

“Ready to go get the next (hashtag)pieceofstate at the (hashtag)tnaautop100 this weekend! Let’s go Jayde aka SNACKS!” Maci captioned her photo.

Fans were more interested in the mother of three’s flawless complexion, which was smooth and free of bumps and discolorations.

Several people chastised the MTV star for not embracing her “natural” look in the comments section.

“Wtf with the facetune Maci, yay for Jayde and hahahaahah wtf with the facetune Jayde.”

One laughed, “Just enjoy your child and her moment.”

Another agreed, “Maci’s face is so smoothed and blurred she looks like a Pixar character.”

“Her face looks smoother than Jade’s… aka a child!” said a third.

Another joked, “Maci’s amount of blurring,” while a fifth said, “She looks like that Disney princess Snapchat filter.”

Maci’s photo-editing blunder came on the heels of reports that she’s expecting her fourth child.

In the trailer for Teen Mom Family Reunion, fans noticed a series of clues that they believe could point to a new pregnancy.

One suspicious follower uploaded the spinoff’s trailer to TikTok, pointing out that while the castmates all share a toast of various spirits, Maci only appears to drink water in several shots.

Maci appeared to be hiding what appeared to be a growing baby bump in another shot.

“YA’LLLLLL – No one is talking about this yet,” the ecstatic sleuth captioned her discovery.

“I have proof that Maci is completely pregnant for this reunion.”

Maci sobbed in another sneak peek as she confessed that she feels “insufficient” and is “chasing” acceptance, indicating that the upcoming series will be an emotional journey for her.

The emotional moment, which appeared to show the stars participating in a sharing circle-type game, kicked off the clip, which was posted on the Teen Mom Instagram page.

When Maci was asked to take a step forward, she said, “I’m not sure I’m ready.”

Her co-stars urged her on, and she eventually took her place in the center of the circle.

“I am not enough,” Maci exclaimed when she arrived.

That’s when…

