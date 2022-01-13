Fans chastised Scott Disick for making a ‘racist’ remark about Kris Jenner’s love life in a recently resurfaced KUWTK clip.

In a resurfaced Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip, the 38-year-old made the remark.

Scott and Kylie Jenner, 24, spoke about getting a recently single Kris, 66, “back in the game” in a video shared on TikTok.

“I just don’t know what kind of man she expects or wants at this point,” Scott said.

Scott said Kris’ new man should “definitely be African American” after a brief pause.

He went on to list the characteristics of the man they would pair Kris with, including “good looking, semi-funny, same age.”

Kylie, on the other hand, disagreed with Scott’s views on the new man having to be Black and her age.

Scott joked in the KUWTK clip that he wanted to set up his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 42, with someone new.

Kris Jenner’s divorce from Caitlyn Jenner, 72, was filmed shortly after the episode aired.

TikTok users pounced on Scott’s “racist” remarks in the post’s comments section.

“Kris just got out of a marriage with a white man, so why does Scott think she’d like a black guy?” one fan wondered.

A third person attempted to explain Scott’s remark by claiming that it was “the brand that all the Kardashians, including Rob, were dating” at the time.

“Because they fetishize Black men for their anatomy andamp; that they can give them biracial accessories aka kids,” a commenter added.

“I’m curious as to what caused him to say African-American,” said another critic.

“But why is Kylie saying ‘I don’t think African-American’ hmmmm,” one person wrote.

Kris began dating her 41-year-old boyfriend Corey Gamble after the episode was filmed.

Since 2014, the couple has been together.

The resurfaced clips come after other KUWTK cast members have been chastised for previous behavior.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, was recently labeled “racist” by fans after an old clip from her time on KUWTK resurfaced.

After trolls accused her sister Kim of appropriating black culture, the TV personality spoke out to defend her.

“Hashtag fact, my baby is black,” Khloe responded to the haters.

“Hashtag I only like black c**k,” says the user.

That’s how I’d put it.”

When Khloe described some of the name-calling she received from fans, she appeared to use the n-word.

Fans begged Hulu to “cancel” the family’s new show after one Twitter user shared the old clip.

Khloe’s previous actions were also questionable, such as when…

