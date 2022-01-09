Fans chastised teen mom Kailyn Lowry for refusing to get the Covid vaccine despite having ‘fillers’ and ‘plastic surgery.’

Fans chastised teen mom Kailyn Lowry for refusing the Covid vaccine despite having ‘fillers’ and ‘plastic surgery.’

Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, was chastised for refusing the Covid vaccine but being willing to “pump her face full” of filler and Botox.

As she attempted to sell a pair of tickets on her Instagram page, the MTV personality’s infamous anti-vax stance came to light once more.

Kailyn, 29, had hoped to take some of her children to a sporting event in DC but realized she wouldn’t be able to because she’d have to show proof of vaccination.

“I have three tickets for Wizards game in DC on Jan 19 – section 202 L,” she captioned a selfie she posted to her stories.

“I just received an email stating that you must be vaccinated in order to participate.

“If you’re interested, please let me know.”

She then added a text box requesting “only serious inquiries.”

Teen Mom fans were perplexed on Reddit, first because she was wearing a face covering, and then because of her history with cosmetic surgery.

“Kail will put a nut on her lip, eat fast food, take over-the-counter medicine, get cosmetic surgery but doesn’t trust the FDA when it comes to vaccines,” one person wrote on the reddit thread TeenMomOGandTeenMom2.

“Hasn’t she also had Botoxlip fillers?” asked another, while a third speculated, “She also pumps her face full of fillers and botox.”

Vaccines, on the other hand, are bad. Vaccines are bad.”

On Teen Mom, you can keep up with all of our latest news and stories.

“Fake ass and fillers…perfectly safe,” one sarcastically observed.

“Why did she have to post the part about requiring vaccination? Just say you have tickets for sale?” another accused the mother of four of being attention-seeking.

“She is a flesh-and-blood troll who seeks out drama.”

“Big cities require vaccination to enter anywhere, and airlines may as well,” another agreed.

It’s also required for a number of events.

“All she wants to do is be a victim,” says the narrator.

Her children are the true victims, as they are missing out on life as a result of their mother’s incompetence.”

“Butt lifts are one of the most dangerous and highly advised-against plastic surgeries, but that was ok for her,” another speculated, referring to Kail’s 2016 butt lift.

These individuals are walking contradictions.”

Fans slammed Kail after she revealed that she gets Botox and fillers every three months as part of her “hot girl summer” preparation.

The reality star denied getting lip fillers in 2014, but she’s been more open about the procedures she’s had since then, including lipo and a buttlift.

She was the one who…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.