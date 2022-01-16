Fans claim Kylie Jenner ‘gave birth’ to her daughter Stormi, so she flaunts her growing baby bump at her daughter’s birthday party.

After fans claimed Kylie Jenner ‘gave birth,’ she flaunted her growing baby bump at her daughter Stormi’s birthday party.

Fans continue to believe Kylie Jenner has already given birth after she wore a skintight outfit to her daughter Stormi’s birthday party this week.

The reality star, 24, is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, but no due date has been set.

Some fans believe the KUWTK star has already given birth because they have been looking for “clues” that she has.

When a baby bottle appeared in Travis Barker’s Instagram Story late last month, many thought they’d stumbled upon a major giveaway.

Fans thought they had spotted another major clue when a nail artist revealed she had given Kylie a short French manicure a few days later.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, however, appeared to put an end to the rumors on Saturday afternoon when she shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram stories.

As she posed for a selfie in the mirror, the beauty mogul wore a figure-hugging light pink onesie and a bright pink coat.

For her daughter’s big birthday bash, Kylie went for a glamorous makeup look, finishing it off with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings.

As she threw a smoldering look at the camera, she appeared visibly pregnant.

Kylie made the announcement as she celebrated her daughter Stormi Webster’s and niece Chicago’s fourth birthdays at her Los Angeles home.

Stormi’s mother shared photos from the big day, and she didn’t hold back when it came to spoiling her with a lavish spread of sweet treats, cakes, and a huge pink balloon display in her backyard.

Face painting, an ice cream truck, and a large ball pit were also available to guests.

Kylie’s sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Chicago’s parents, Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West, attended the party.

Just hours before arriving, the rapper went on a scathing Instagram Live rant against his estranged wife and her family, claiming she “wouldn’t tell him the address” of the bash.

Despite the morning chaos, Kanye, 44, was seen at the party talking to Kris Jenner, who, according to a family insider, only invited him to the house as damage control AFTER his public apology.