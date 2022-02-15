Fans claim Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods’ ex-BFF, would ‘never dare wear it’ if Jordyn wore a backless dress with a sideboob and a large tattoo.

In new photos taken against a white paper backdrop, JORDYN Woods flaunted some sideboob and a MASSIVE tattoo while wearing a backless green dress.

Kylie Jenner, her ex-bestie, was said to “never dare to wear it,” according to fans.

The 22-year-old showed off her curves in a revealing green gown while standing in front of a white paper photography backdrop at home on Monday.

“Cleaning out my closet in my @fashionnova,” she wrote on Instagram, tagging the fast fashion label that designed her dress.

As the plunging backless dress revealed her tattoo, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians family friend posed with her arms up and her shoulder-length hair down.

Several symbols appeared to run along her spine in the tattoo.

Jordyn’s’sideboob’ was also visible in the candid photos as she worked the cut-out silhouette that exposed a lot of skin, as well as racks of sneakers.

Fans flocked to the post’s comments section to say Kylie, 26, would “never” wear it.

Jodie wrote, “Raw.”

“Kylie could never,” another person wrote.

“Leave Kylie alone…she gave her [her]platform,” a third responded, lambasting the millionaire reality star’s ex-bestie and how she got her fame.

“They both moved on and are happy, except for some of you,” a fourth poster said.

“The labels you promote are kind of shady, not gonna lie,” a fifth said, complimenting the overall look but not the brand choice.

Jordyn used to be Kylie’s best friend until the “making out” scandal, which resulted in her being kicked out of Kylie’s house and the famous family.

In 2019, Jordyn Woods sparked outrage when she was caught “making out” with Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn was dropped as a model from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s various brands, and her and Kylie’s joint makeup project was canceled.

While Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, broke up over the kiss, they were reunited during the pandemic while quarantined with their three-year-old daughter True.

After more cheating rumors surfaced, including claims that the athlete “disappeared into a bedroom with three women at a party,” they split the following summer.

Tristan got into even more trouble after he and fitness model Maralee Nichols welcomed a baby boy this year, proving he was still stepping out after Jordyn’s “kiss.”

Jordyn has been posting workout photos and launching her own app, so she appears to be doing well.

Jordyn wore a tight, black dress at the start of January.

