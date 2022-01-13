Fans claim that Kailyn Lowry’s oldest son Isaac, 12, is his father Jo Rivera’s ‘twin’ in a new TikTok video.

TEEN Mom fans are enthralled by how much Kailyn Lowry’s oldest son Isaac, 12, resembles his father Jo Rivera in a new TikTok video.

Kailyn appears to agree with the comparison as well.

Kailyn posted a video on Instagram that took fans behind the scenes of her after-school routine with her four children.

“I just picked up Lincoln from school,” she said in the video.

“Isaac just got off the bus, and I’ve already sent him upstairs to practice his piano, so I’ll show you what that looks like.”

She then recorded the adolescent performing a segment of a song.

Fans were drawn in by Isaac’s striking resemblance to his father, Jo Rivera.

“He looks exactly like Jo,” one fan wrote, and Kailyn replied, “100%.”

Fans have been divided over Isaac’s appearance, with some claiming months ago that the boy is his mother’s minion.

The MTV star shared a profile photo of her son in December, along with a message from someone who said, “He’s got ya WHOLE face kail.”

“You think????? I only see his father,” she replied.

“Idk the father, so you’re all I see homie lol,” the person responded.

“Yall really think he looks like me?” Kailyn asked in a poll.

She also included a photo of Isaac and Jo together on another slide to help fans make the connection.

People gushed over the similarities after the post was shared on Reddit.

One Reddit user exclaimed, “He looks EXACTLY like Kail!”

“When compared to a picture of Kail, all I see is Kail,” another added.

A third Reddit user wrote, “I don’t see Jo in him AT ALL.”

The remark came after Jo received backlash for an “embarrassing” old music video.

Jo’s rap video, which featured his now-wife Vee, went viral and sparked debate.

“Hey pretty mami, you look sweet a mi [to me],” and “You the type of shorty I’ve been dying to meetI’m surviving the heat,” were among the lyrics in the song.

Clips from the video show Jo cuddling Vee.

Users on TikTok commented on the music video, saying, “I’m embarrassed for him.”

“Wow, I’m surprised his rapping career didn’t take off,” one joked.

“Well, that is horrifying, and I cannot unhear it,” said a third.

Kailyn and Jo greeted Isaac when he returned to high school.

Since then, he and Vee have had a second child.

She has three more children in the meantime.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn have a son named Lincoln, and Chris Lopez has two sons named Lux and Creed.