Fans criticize Steffy’s hypocrisy on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ criticize Steffy’s hypocrisy.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is a popular character on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy, like many other soap opera characters, has a love-hate relationship with viewers.

Fans dislike her because of her attitude toward Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage.

Steffy has joined the list of hypocrites on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Viewers watch as these characters pass judgment on others, despite the fact that their own past isn’t perfect.

Because of the Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) situation, Steffy has recently become critical of her stepmother Brooke.

Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ are against Steffy having another child.

While most fans would normally support Steffy, her recent actions have irritated them.

Steffy was chastised for her hypocrisy in a Reddit thread.

“She’s expressing her displeasure with Brooke’s affair.”

Rich coming from someone who slept with Liam (while married to Finn, no less) and had no idea who her baby’s father was.”

“The sanctimonious tone when talking about Brooke defending Hope’s right to spend time with her FATHER,” another commenter added. “And what is with the freaking Logan this and Logan that, AGAIN?”

Steffy, like the characters on The Bold and the Beautiful, is far from perfect.

She’s made plenty of blunders before, some of which are similar to Brooke’s.

Steffy was a constant thorn in the side of Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) romance.

Steffy then slept with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) during her marriage to Liam.

She was unsure who the father was when she became pregnant with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) and took a paternity test to find out.

Steffy tried to keep the paternity of her child a secret, but Liam found out and left.

Steffy was embroiled in yet another paternity case last year.

Despite the fact that she was in a relationship with Dr.

She had a drunken one-night stand with Liam (John “Finn” Finnegan, Tanner Novlan).

Steffy admitted her betrayal to Finn after becoming pregnant with Hayes Finnegan (Piper Harriot).

In the coming weeks, fans of The Bold and the Beautiful will be even more enraged with Steffy.

Steffy will interfere in her parents’ marriage after witnessing her father’s emotional pain as a result of Brooke.

Taylor Hayes with her mother

