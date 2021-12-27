Fans criticize Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry for her ‘awful’ bathroom floor as the star shows off more of her new Delaware mansion.

Fans criticize Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry’s ‘awful’ bathroom floor as the star shows off more of her new Delaware mansion.

As she showed off more of her new Delaware mansion, teen mom Kailyn Lowry was slammed by fans for her “awful” bathroom floor.

Other design choices made by the reality star have been criticized in the past, including her “tacky” kitchen titles.

Kailyn, 29, shared a photo of her bathroom makeover on Instagram.

The tile floor was an off-white color with uneven black streaks that looked like marble.

“Tile is everything,” Kailyn captioned her Instagram post about the bathroom so far.

Kailyn’s Reddit fans, on the other hand, were dissatisfied with the progress of the bathroom.

“This is horrible,” one wrote.

It appears as if her children scribbled on the floor.”

“The tiles around the door frame don’t line up, and it’s driving me insane,” another person said.

“This tile will never, ever look clean,” said a third.

It’s a complete disaster.”

A fourth person simply said it was “atrocious.”

“Omg, that’s horrible,” wrote a fifth fan.

It appears to be in terrible condition.”

She showed off her bathroom to MTV fans just weeks after they chastised her for choosing “tacky” light fixtures for her home.

Kailyn used her Instagram Stories earlier this month to show off a few different light fixtures she installed in her home.

A gold rod suspended from the ceiling with various sized circular light fixtures was one of the new additions to the Delaware home.

The Teen Mom 2 star included a poll in the post, asking if fans “love” or “hate” the piece.

Kailyn then went on to show off the light fixture from various angles, saying she’s “obsessed.”

Similar gold rods were used in another light fixture, but it was hung horizontally with circular bulbs protruding in various directions.

Gold rods protruded vertically from the final light fixture she demonstrated.

Fans flocked to Reddit to criticize Kailyn’s purchases, even though the MTV star seemed pleased with her purchases.

“Kail’s light fixtures for her new house,” one person wrote alongside photos of the light fixtures.

So cheesy.”

“Oh wow, I hate this, thanks,” one fan said.

“Everything she chooses is trendy and cheap-looking,” another person wrote.

I despised the gold kitchen backsplash in particular.

In a few years, you’ll have a tough time selling this home.

It’ll be gaudy and out-of-date.”

Kailyn later updated her status on the progress of her kitchen renovation.

“You can’t tell me s**t about my kitchen tile,” the Teen Mom 2 star wrote on her Instagram post.

“I’m completely fixated.”

Kailyn was the one who made it public…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.